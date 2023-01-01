Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra VS Sony Xperia 10 IV Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 990 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV Shows 88% longer battery life (49:38 vs 26:27 hours)

Shows 88% longer battery life (49:38 vs 26:27 hours) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer Better grip in hands – the body is 10.2 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 10.2 mm narrower Weighs 47 grams less

Weighs 47 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom 43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 384K)

43% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (549K versus 384K) Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (1020 against 681 nits)

Delivers 50% higher peak brightness (1020 against 681 nits) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Thinner bezels – 9.7% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 9.7% more screen real estate Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6 inches 6.9 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9 PPI 457 ppi 496 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 500 nits 600 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82% 91.7% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 96.9% PWM 253 Hz 245 Hz Response time 3 ms 6 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 10 IV 681 nits Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +50% 1020 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 164.8 mm (6.49 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 77.2 mm (3.04 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 208 g (7.34 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Brown Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 10 IV 82% Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +12% 91.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 - Storage Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM - One UI 5.0 OS size 23 GB 34.7 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (43% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:20 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:06 hr 08:59 hr Watching video 24:58 hr 13:52 hr Gaming 07:06 hr 04:58 hr Standby 160 hr 74 hr General battery life Xperia 10 IV +88% 49:38 hr Galaxy Note 20 Ultra 26:27 hr Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (108 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/3.0

- Focal length: 103 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 10 IV 52 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +135% 122 Video quality Xperia 10 IV 73 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +45% 106 Generic camera score Xperia 10 IV 63 Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +90% 120

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xperia 10 IV 85.8 dB Galaxy Note 20 Ultra +3% 88.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 August 2020 Release date June 2022 August 2020 SAR (head) - 0.319 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.557 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.