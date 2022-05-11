Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 IV vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 39 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Shows 142% longer battery life (49:38 vs 20:33 hours)
  • Comes with 1600 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 3-years and 3-months newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 31% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (510K versus 391K)
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher peak brightness (826 against 685 nits)
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • 21% higher pixel density (551 vs 457 PPI)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.08% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 IV
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19:9
PPI 457 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 1215 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 88.08%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 98.1%
PWM 253 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 IV
685 nits
Galaxy S10 +21%
826 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV
82%
Galaxy S10 +7%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 840 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~652 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
664
Galaxy S10 +6%
704
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
1911
Galaxy S10 +8%
2057
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV
391010
Galaxy S10 +31%
510816
CPU 120786 123447
GPU 100840 191749
Memory 61107 85737
UX 105255 108901
Total score 391010 510816
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 82%
Graphics test - 19 FPS
Graphics score - 3209
PCMark 3.0 score - 8719
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM - One UI 4.0
OS size 23 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 30 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:06 hr 06:03 hr
Watching video 24:58 hr 10:32 hr
Gaming 07:06 hr 03:11 hr
Standby 160 hr 70 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV +142%
49:38 hr
Galaxy S10
20:33 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 10 IV
52
Galaxy S10 +138%
124
Video quality
Xperia 10 IV
73
Galaxy S10 +37%
100
Generic camera score
Xperia 10 IV
63
Galaxy S10 +84%
116

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 IV
85.8 dB
Galaxy S10 +3%
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 February 2019
Release date June 2022 March 2019
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, camera, connectivity, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy S10. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 IV.

