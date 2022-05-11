Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 27 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.