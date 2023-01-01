Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus VS Sony Xperia 10 IV Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 28 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV Shows 75% longer battery life (49:38 vs 28:26 hours)

Shows 75% longer battery life (49:38 vs 28:26 hours) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer

The phone is 2-years and 4-months newer Weighs 25 grams less

Weighs 25 grams less Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 6.7 mm narrower Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 384K)

35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (520K versus 384K) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (796 against 681 nits)

Delivers 17% higher peak brightness (796 against 681 nits) Thinner bezels – 8.5% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 8.5% more screen real estate Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Sony Xperia 10 IV Price Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9 PPI 457 ppi 524 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Screen-to-body ratio 82% 90.5% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 99.7% PWM 253 Hz 214 Hz Response time 3 ms 9 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 10 IV 681 nits Galaxy S20 Plus +17% 796 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 73.7 mm (2.9 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 186 g (6.56 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Gray, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 10 IV 82% Galaxy S20 Plus +10% 90.5%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.0 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1000 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM - One UI 4.1 OS size 23 GB 23.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 84 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:25 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:06 hr 09:33 hr Watching video 24:58 hr 13:44 hr Gaming 07:06 hr 03:56 hr Standby 160 hr 92 hr General battery life Xperia 10 IV +75% 49:38 hr Galaxy S20 Plus 28:26 hr Mobile Phone Battery Life Ranking

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 29 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)

Depth lens - - 0.3 MP

- Aperture: f/1.0

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 3872 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.2" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 10 IV 52 Galaxy S20 Plus +144% 127 Video quality Xperia 10 IV 73 Galaxy S20 Plus +37% 100 Generic camera score Xperia 10 IV 63 Galaxy S20 Plus +87% 118

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 18 22 5G support Yes No

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xperia 10 IV +1% 85.8 dB Galaxy S20 Plus 85 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 February 2020 Release date June 2022 March 2020 SAR (head) - 0.38 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.57 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus is definitely a better buy.