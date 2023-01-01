Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 IV vs Galaxy S21 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Samsung Galaxy S21

Sony Xperia 10 IV
Samsung Galaxy S21

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Shows 93% longer battery life (49:38 vs 25:44 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (759K versus 384K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Delivers 25% higher peak brightness (854 against 681 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 IV
vs
Galaxy S21

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 421 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 500 nits 800 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 87.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.9% 99.5%
PWM 253 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 3 ms 5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 IV
681 nits
Galaxy S21 +25%
854 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 71.2 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 169 g (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Gray, Pink, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV
82%
Galaxy S21 +6%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Samsung Galaxy S21 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Samsung Exynos 2100
Max clock 2200 MHz 2900 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 1 core at 2.9 GHz: Cortex-X1
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP14
GPU clock 840 MHz 760 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
659
Galaxy S21 +55%
1024
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
1899
Galaxy S21 +70%
3232
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV
384675
Galaxy S21 +97%
759623
CPU 120786 203417
GPU 100840 272156
Memory 61107 144766
UX 105255 146598
Total score 384675 759623
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature 36.1 °C 38.9 °C
Stability - 66%
Graphics test - 34 FPS
Graphics score - 5695
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 12745
Video editing - 7118
Photo editing - 29419
Data manipulation - 10610
Writing score - 16578
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - One UI 5.0
OS size 23 GB 28.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (55% in 50 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:06 hr 07:27 hr
Watching video 24:58 hr 12:26 hr
Gaming 07:06 hr 04:31 hr
Standby 160 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV +93%
49:38 hr
Galaxy S21
25:44 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size - 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 10 IV
52
Galaxy S21 +127%
118
Video quality
Generic camera score
Xperia 10 IV
63
Galaxy S21 +76%
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 18 24
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xperia 10 IV
85.8 dB
Galaxy S21 +1%
87 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 January 2021
Release date June 2022 February 2021
SAR (head) - 0.46 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.51 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1

