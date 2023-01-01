Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus VS Sony Xperia 10 IV Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2100 and came out 16 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV Shows 63% longer battery life (49:38 vs 30:26 hours)

Shows 63% longer battery life (49:38 vs 30:26 hours) The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB 16% higher pixel density (457 vs 394 PPI)

16% higher pixel density (457 vs 394 PPI) The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower Weighs 39 grams less

Weighs 39 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz 90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 384K)

90% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (729K versus 384K) Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (879 against 681 nits)

Delivers 29% higher peak brightness (879 against 681 nits) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz Stereo speakers

Stereo speakers Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB

Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB Thinner bezels – 6.3% more screen real estate

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Sony Xperia 10 IV Price Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9 PPI 457 ppi 394 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 500 nits 1300 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 82% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 95.9% 98.9% PWM 253 Hz 240 Hz Response time 3 ms 6.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 10 IV 681 nits Galaxy S21 Plus +29% 879 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 161.5 mm (6.36 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 161 g (5.68 oz) 200 g (7.05 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Plastic Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 10 IV 82% Galaxy S21 Plus +8% 88.3%

Memory RAM RAM size 6 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM - One UI 5.0 OS size 23 GB 27.2 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 30 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (54% in 30 min) Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:12 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 16:06 hr 09:17 hr Watching video 24:58 hr 15:27 hr Gaming 07:06 hr 05:07 hr Standby 160 hr 101 hr General battery life Xperia 10 IV +63% 49:38 hr Galaxy S21 Plus 30:26 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000 Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 1.1x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 120° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 27 mm

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/2.0

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 IV from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 27 mm 26 mm Pixel size - 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 10 IV 52 Galaxy S21 Plus +137% 123 Video quality Xperia 10 IV 73 Galaxy S21 Plus +27% 93 Generic camera score Xperia 10 IV 63 Galaxy S21 Plus +84% 116

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot Yes No LTE Cat * 18 24 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Mono Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos No Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xperia 10 IV 85.8 dB Galaxy S21 Plus +2% 87.8 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced May 2022 January 2021 Release date June 2022 February 2021 SAR (head) - 0.54 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.33 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus is definitely a better buy.