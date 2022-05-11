Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Samsung Galaxy S22
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3700 mAh
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22
- 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (893K versus 395K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Delivers 26% higher maximum brightness (853 against 677 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Stereo speakers
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
79
91
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
51
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
92
81
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
67
82
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
86
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|425 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|87.4%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|99.3%
|PWM
|-
|239 Hz
|Response time
|-
|10 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|146 mm (5.75 inches)
|Width
|67 mm (2.64 inches)
|70.6 mm (2.78 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|167 gramm (5.89 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Samsung Exynos 2200
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 4 cores at 1.82 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.52 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X2
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Samsung Xclipse 920
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|1300 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
657
Galaxy S22 +79%
1175
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1898
Galaxy S22 +89%
3584
|CPU
|-
|221779
|GPU
|-
|378872
|Memory
|-
|147967
|UX
|-
|149643
|Total score
|395160
|893461
|Stability
|-
|59%
|Graphics test
|-
|39 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|6551
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|12429
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 12
|ROM
|-
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|-
|30.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3700 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Yes (63% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|1:03 hr
|Web browsing
|16:56 hr
|-
|Watching video
|26:35 hr
|-
|Gaming
|06:05 hr
|-
|Standby
|121 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 24FPS
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3872 x 2592
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
130
Video quality
110
Generic camera score
126
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2022
|February 2022
|Release date
|June 2022
|March 2022
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 is definitely a better buy.
