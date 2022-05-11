Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 IV vs Xperia 1 III – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Xperia 1 III

Сони Икспери 10 IV
VS
Сони Иксперия 1 III
Sony Xperia 10 IV
Sony Xperia 1 III

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Sony Xperia 1 III, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 14 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Shows 113% longer battery life (47:13 vs 22:10 hours)
  • The phone is 1-year and 2-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Delivers 22% higher peek brightness (680 against 556 nits)
  • Weighs 25 grams less
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 396K)
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • 41% higher pixel density (643 vs 457 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 2750 MHz
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 IV
vs
Xperia 1 III

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 457 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 500 nits 385 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 700 nits 620 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.9%
PWM - 476 Hz
Response time - 7.5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 IV +22%
680 nits
Xperia 1 III
556 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV
82%
Xperia 1 III +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Sony Xperia 1 III in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type - UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
660
Xperia 1 III +70%
1122
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV
1897
Xperia 1 III +84%
3488
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV
396055
Xperia 1 III +105%
813725
CPU - 209846
GPU - 310543
Memory - 133819
UX - 164785
Total score 396055 813725
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 72%
Graphics test - 33 FPS
Graphics score - 5617
PCMark 3.0 score - 14409
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
OS size - 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:56 hr 06:40 hr
Watching video 26:35 hr 09:59 hr
Gaming 06:05 hr 04:13 hr
Standby 121 hr 80 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV +113%
47:13 hr
Xperia 1 III
22:10 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical Optical, 4.4x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 124°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 III from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2022 April 2021
Release date June 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 III is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Xperia 10 IV vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G
2. Xperia 10 IV vs Pixel 6
3. Xperia 10 IV vs Galaxy A53 5G
4. Xperia 10 IV vs Xperia 10 III
5. Xperia 10 IV vs Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)
6. Xperia 1 III vs iPhone 13 Pro
7. Xperia 1 III vs Galaxy S22 Ultra
8. Xperia 1 III vs Pixel 6 Pro
9. Xperia 1 III vs Galaxy S22 Plus
10. Xperia 1 III vs Xperia Pro-I

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish