Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Sony Xperia 10 III, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 25% longer battery life (47:13 vs 37:45 hours)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 343K)
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (677 against 558 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
  • 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 657 and 587 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 IV
vs
Xperia 10 III

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 457 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 82% 80.3%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.7%
PWM - 242 Hz
Response time - 4.8 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 IV +21%
677 nits
Xperia 10 III
558 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 153 mm (6.02 inches) 154 mm (6.06 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 68 mm (2.68 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 161 gramm (5.68 oz) 169 gramm (5.96 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IPX8
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 IV +2%
82%
Xperia 10 III
80.3%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 IV and Sony Xperia 10 III in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
Lithography process 6 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 619L
GPU clock 840 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS ~536 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type - UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV +10%
1898
Xperia 10 III
1724
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 IV +15%
395160
Xperia 10 III
343285
CPU - 110385
GPU - 76645
Memory - 63724
UX - 94636
Total score 395160 343285
Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
OS size - 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type - Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 16:56 hr 11:12 hr
Watching video 26:35 hr 20:55 hr
Gaming 06:05 hr 07:34 hr
Standby 121 hr 114 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 IV +25%
47:13 hr
Xperia 10 III
37:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size - 1.12 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 18 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2022 April 2021
Release date June 2022 June 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 10 IV. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 III.

