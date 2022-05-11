Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Sony Xperia 10 III, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.