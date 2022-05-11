Sony Xperia 10 IV vs Xperia 10 III
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2022, against the Sony Xperia 10 III, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Shows 25% longer battery life (47:13 vs 37:45 hours)
- Optical image stabilization
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (395K versus 343K)
- Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (677 against 558 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695
- 12% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 657 and 587 points
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|21:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|457 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82%
|80.3%
|Display features
|- DCI-P3
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|-
|99.7%
|PWM
|-
|242 Hz
|Response time
|-
|4.8 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|153 mm (6.02 inches)
|154 mm (6.06 inches)
|Width
|67 mm (2.64 inches)
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|161 gramm (5.68 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IPX8
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Blue, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 560 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 560 Gold (Cortex-A77)
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 619L
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~536 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|-
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 IV +12%
657
587
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 IV +10%
1898
1724
|CPU
|-
|110385
|GPU
|-
|76645
|Memory
|-
|63724
|UX
|-
|94636
|Total score
|395160
|343285
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|OS size
|-
|19 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|-
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|16:56 hr
|11:12 hr
|Watching video
|26:35 hr
|20:55 hr
|Gaming
|06:05 hr
|07:34 hr
|Standby
|121 hr
|114 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4H7 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|-
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|May 2022
|April 2021
|Release date
|June 2022
|June 2021
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 10 IV. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 III.
