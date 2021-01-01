Sony Xperia 10 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A50
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 10 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 Plus
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Slow-motion recording at 438FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
- Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
- Shows 26% longer battery life (98 vs 78 hours)
- 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (161K versus 147K)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9610
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
68
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
42
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
60
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.5 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|422 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.22%
|85.2%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|95.6%
|141.5%
|PWM
|2358 Hz
|119 Hz
|Response time
|32.8 ms
|7 ms
|Contrast
|1430:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|167 mm (6.57 inches)
|158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|73 mm (2.87 inches)
|74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|180 gramm (6.35 oz)
|166 gramm (5.86 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
|Max. clock
|1800 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 509
|Mali-G72 MP3
|GPU clock
|720 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|~259 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
334
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1214
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
128544
Galaxy A50 +14%
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
147039
Galaxy A50 +10%
161742
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|22 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|3000 mAh
|4000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
|Full charging time
|1:35 hr
|1:50 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:31 hr
Galaxy A50 +18%
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
11:26 hr
Galaxy A50 +38%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
21:03 hr
Galaxy A50 +16%
24:31 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|5288 x 3968
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|438 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|123°
|Lenses
|2 (12 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|25 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6024 x 4024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
85
Video quality
79
Generic camera score
83
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|February 2019
|February 2019
|Release date
|April 2019
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 375 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.72 W/kg
|0.27 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|1.49 W/kg
|1.39 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50 is definitely a better buy.
