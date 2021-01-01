Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 Plus vs Galaxy A50 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 10 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A50, which is powered by Exynos 7 Octa 9610. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Slow-motion recording at 438FPS
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A50
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (98 vs 78 hours)
  • 10% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (161K versus 147K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 7 Octa 9610
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A50

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 422 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.22% 85.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.6% 141.5%
PWM 2358 Hz 119 Hz
Response time 32.8 ms 7 ms
Contrast 1430:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 Plus +5%
574 nits
Galaxy A50
548 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 167 mm (6.57 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 74.7 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 166 gramm (5.86 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 Plus
81.22%
Galaxy A50 +5%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A50 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Samsung Exynos 7 Octa 9610
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 10 Plus
128544
Galaxy A50 +14%
146103
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 Plus
147039
Galaxy A50 +10%
161742
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.1
OS size - 22 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 Plus
10:31 hr
Galaxy A50 +18%
12:16 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 Plus
11:26 hr
Galaxy A50 +38%
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 Plus
21:03 hr
Galaxy A50 +16%
24:31 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 5288 x 3968
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 438 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 8 MP) 3 (25 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 25 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.9 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.78", Sony IMX576 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A50 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 25 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6024 x 4024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 25 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.9 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 Plus +3%
87.2 dB
Galaxy A50
85 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date April 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg 0.27 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A50 is definitely a better buy.

