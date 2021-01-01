Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 Plus vs Galaxy A51 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 Plus vs Samsung Galaxy A51

Сони Иксперия 10 Плюс
Sony Xperia 10 Plus
VS
Самсунг Галакси А51
Samsung Galaxy A51

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 10 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A51, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9611 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 Plus
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Stereo speakers
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A51
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3000 mAh
  • Shows 10% longer battery life (86 vs 78 hours)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 9 Octa 9611
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (636 against 583 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Thinner bezels – 6.18% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 Plus
vs
Galaxy A51

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.5 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 20:9
PPI 422 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 81.22% 87.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 95.6% 98.8%
PWM 2358 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 32.8 ms 25 ms
Contrast 1430:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 Plus
583 nits
Galaxy A51 +9%
636 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 167 mm (6.57 inches) 158.5 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10 Plus
81.22%
Galaxy A51 +8%
87.4%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 Plus and Samsung Galaxy A51 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9611
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.7 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A73
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Mali-G72 MP3
GPU clock 720 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~259 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM - One UI 2.5
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes (40% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 Plus
10:31 hr
Galaxy A51 +28%
13:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 Plus
11:26 hr
Galaxy A51 +26%
14:22 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 Plus
21:03 hr
Galaxy A51 +2%
21:51 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 438 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 8 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 40 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 Plus +8%
87 dB
Galaxy A51
80.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 December 2019
Release date April 2019 December 2019
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 250 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg 0.596 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg 1.45 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A51 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Sony Xperia 10 Plus
2. Sony Xperia 10 II and Sony Xperia 10 Plus
3. Sony Xperia 1 and Sony Xperia 10 Plus
4. Xiaomi Mi 9T and Samsung Galaxy A51
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A51
6. Samsung Galaxy A70 and Samsung Galaxy A51
7. Samsung Galaxy A30s and Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Huawei Nova 5T and Samsung Galaxy A51

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish