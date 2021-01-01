Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 Plus vs Xperia 10 II – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 Plus vs 10 II

Сони Иксперия 10 Плюс
Sony Xperia 10 Plus
VS
Сони Иксперия 10 II
Sony Xperia 10 II

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.5-inch Sony Xperia 10 Plus (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 636) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 10 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 Plus
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 438FPS
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 14% higher maximum brightness (583 against 513 nits)
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (92 vs 78 hours)
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 3600 vs 3000 mAh
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • The phone is 1-year newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 Plus
vs
Xperia 10 II

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6.5 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 21:9
PPI 422 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 81.22% 77.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 95.6% 99.1%
PWM 2358 Hz 116 Hz
Response time 32.8 ms 10 ms
Contrast 1430:1 -
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 Plus +14%
583 nits
Xperia 10 II
513 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 167 mm (6.57 inches) 157 mm (6.18 inches)
Width 73 mm (2.87 inches) 69 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 180 gramm (6.35 oz) 151 gramm (5.33 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Gold, Blue White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10 Plus +5%
81.22%
Xperia 10 II
77.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 Plus and Sony Xperia 10 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 Qualcomm Snapdragon 665
Max. clock 1800 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 509 Adreno 610
GPU clock 720 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~184 GFLOPS ~273 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 3000 mAh 3600 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:35 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10 Plus
10:31 hr
Xperia 10 II +17%
12:08 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10 Plus
11:26 hr
Xperia 10 II +62%
18:23 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 Plus +21%
21:03 hr
Xperia 10 II
17:40 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 120FPS
Slow motion 438 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (12 MP + 8 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.8" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 53 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4"
- Phase autofocus
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 Plus +4%
87 dB
Xperia 10 II
83.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 February 2020
Release date April 2019 September 2020
Launch price ~ 375 USD ~ 412 USD
SAR (head) 0.72 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.49 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 10 II is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Mi 9T or Sony Xperia 10 Plus
2. Samsung Galaxy A70 or Sony Xperia 10 Plus
3. Sony Xperia 1 or Sony Xperia 10 Plus
4. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Sony Xperia 10 II
5. Apple iPhone SE (2020) or Sony Xperia 10 II
6. Sony Xperia 10 or Sony Xperia 10 II
7. Google Pixel 4a or Sony Xperia 10 II

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish