Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 10 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Apple iPhone 11, which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 45 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 V
  • Comes with 1890 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3110 mAh
  • Shows 49% longer battery life (51:47 vs 34:47 hours)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 38% higher pixel density (449 vs 326 PPI)
  • Delivers 41% higher peak brightness (945 against 668 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • The phone is 3-years and 9-months newer
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 50% more RAM: 6GB versus 4GB
  • OLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 11
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • 62% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (625K versus 386K)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Handles wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1332 and 666 points
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Sony Xperia 10 V and Apple iPhone 11 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Choose the importance of each parameter to more accurately identify the smartphone that best meets your particular needs.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 V
vs
iPhone 11

Display

Type OLED IPS LCD
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 449 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 625 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - Not detected
Response time - 24.8 ms
Contrast - 999:1
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 V +41%
945 nits
iPhone 11
668 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) 194 g (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Green, Red, Purple, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in-button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 V +4%
82.5%
iPhone 11
79%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 V and Apple iPhone 11 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Apple A13 Bionic
Max clock 2200 MHz 2650 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Thunder
- 2 cores at 2.65 GHz: Lightning
Lithography process 6 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Apple A13 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 950 MHz -
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~736 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 V
666
iPhone 11 +100%
1332
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 V
1913
iPhone 11 +82%
3474
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 V
386447
iPhone 11 +62%
625529
CPU - 166661
GPU - 256531
Memory - 91027
UX - 115651
Total score 386447 625529
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 10 V
1211
iPhone 11 +522%
7535
Max surface temperature - 43.6 °C
Stability - 72%
Graphics test 7 FPS 45 FPS
Graphics score 1211 7535
PCMark 3.0
Web score 5975 -
Video editing 3948 -
Photo editing 14730 -
Data manipulation 7156 -
Writing score 11007 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 iOS 13 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.5)

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 3110 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:58 hr 1:45 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 18:58 hr 11:39 hr
Watching video 28:21 hr 15:16 hr
Gaming 09:45 hr 05:09 hr
Standby 124 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 V +49%
51:47 hr
iPhone 11
34:47 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight Camera (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hynix Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 10 V from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 11 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 10 V
75
iPhone 11 +72%
129
Video quality
Xperia 10 V
84
iPhone 11 +30%
109
Generic camera score
Xperia 10 V
78
iPhone 11 +53%
119

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 18
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xperia 10 V
n/a
iPhone 11
83.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 September 2019
Release date June 2023 September 2019
SAR (head) - 0.95 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
Bundled charger Not included -
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 10 V. But if the camera, performance, gaming, and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 11.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
