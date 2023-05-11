Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 V vs Pixel 6 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 10 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 V
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 386 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4614 mAh
  • Weighs 48 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.8 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (718K versus 387K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Handles wireless charging up to 21W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Evaluation of Sony Xperia 10 V and Google Pixel 6 crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 V
vs
Pixel 6

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 449 ppi 411 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness - 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 83.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 99.8%
PWM - 397 Hz
Response time - 5 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 V
n/a
Pixel 6
844 nits
Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) 207 g (7.3 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 V
82.5%
Pixel 6 +1%
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 V and Google Pixel 6 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Google Tensor
Max clock 2200 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 950 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 V
664
Pixel 6 +54%
1021
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 V
1908
Pixel 6 +51%
2872
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 V
387583
Pixel 6 +86%
718970
CPU - 187698
GPU - 298218
Memory - 100887
UX - 137683
Total score 387583 718970
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 10 V
n/a
Pixel 6
6391
Max surface temperature - 42.1 °C
Stability - 56%
Graphics test - 38 FPS
Graphics score - 6391
PCMark 3.0
Xperia 10 V
n/a
Pixel 6
10623
Web score - 7576
Video editing - 6349
Photo editing - 17587
Data manipulation - 10315
Writing score - 15150
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM - Stock Android
OS size - 17.6 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 4614 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (21 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (41% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 08:58 hr
Watching video - 16:38 hr
Gaming - 05:24 hr
Standby - 92 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 V
n/a
Pixel 6
30:01 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 114°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4"
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2160
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness
Xperia 10 V
n/a
Pixel 6
86.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 October 2021
Release date June 2023 October 2021
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Google Pixel 6 is definitely a better buy.

