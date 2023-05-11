Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 V vs Galaxy A34 5G – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 V vs Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

64 out of 100
Sony Xperia 10 V
68 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
Sony Xperia 10 V
Samsung Galaxy A34 5G

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 10 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 V
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 24% longer battery life (49:30 vs 40:04 hours)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 15% higher pixel density (449 vs 390 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 40 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 22% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (480K versus 393K)
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Evaluation of Sony Xperia 10 V and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Feature
Value for money

You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 V
Galaxy A34 5G

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 449 ppi 390 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No No
Max rated brightness 600 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1000 nits -
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ No
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 100%
PWM - 253 Hz
Response time - 1 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 10 V
950 nits
Galaxy A34 5G +7%
1016 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 161.3 mm (6.35 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) 199 g (7.02 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 V
82.5%
Galaxy A34 5G +3%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 V and Samsung Galaxy A34 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 MediaTek Dimensity 1080
Max clock 2200 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A78
Lithography process 6 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Mali-G68 MC4
GPU clock 950 MHz 800 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~686 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 V
672
Galaxy A34 5G +17%
787
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 V
1937
Galaxy A34 5G +20%
2322
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 V
393605
Galaxy A34 5G +22%
480253
CPU - 129705
GPU - 137609
Memory - 83375
UX - 125604
Total score 393605 480253
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 10 V
1211
Galaxy A34 5G +90%
2302
Max surface temperature - 37.5 °C
Stability - 99%
Graphics test 7 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 1211 2302
Web score 5916 9501
Video editing 3939 7452
Photo editing 14825 18614
Data manipulation 7123 11045
Writing score 11007 14829
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM - One UI 5.1
OS size - 38 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (37% in 30 min) Yes (49% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:58 hr 1:55 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 17:48 hr 13:44 hr
Watching video 28:21 hr 17:53 hr
Gaming 06:06 hr 06:28 hr
Standby 124 hr 133 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 V +24%
49:30 hr
Galaxy A34 5G
40:04 hr
Phone Battery Life Ranking (2nd and 29th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 123°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hynix Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
-
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hynix Hi-846 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Samsung S5K4HAYX (ISOCELL CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A34 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4160 x 3120
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot No Yes
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced May 2023 March 2023
Release date June 2023 March 2023
SAR (head) - 0.55 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.49 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, gaming, software, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 V.

Compare other phones (1100+)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
