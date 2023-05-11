Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 10 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy A34 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1080 and came out 2 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.