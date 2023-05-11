Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 V vs Galaxy S23 Ultra – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 V vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

63 out of 100
Sony Xperia 10 V
VS
90 out of 100
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Sony Xperia 10 V
Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 10 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 V
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 10.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 74 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 387K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Handles wireless charging up to 15W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
  • 11% higher pixel density (500 vs 449 PPI)
  • Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 30W)

Review

Evaluation of Sony Xperia 10 V and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 V
vs
Galaxy S23 Ultra

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.3:9
PPI 449 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness - 850 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 89.5%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.9%
PWM - 240 Hz
Response time - 2 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) 233 g (8.22 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Advanced cooling - Vapor chamber
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 V
82.5%
Galaxy S23 Ultra +8%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 V and Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
Max clock 2200 MHz 3360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 740
GPU clock 950 MHz 719 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 V
664
Galaxy S23 Ultra +131%
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 V
1908
Galaxy S23 Ultra +158%
4917
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 V
387583
Galaxy S23 Ultra +218%
1234123
CPU - 266470
GPU - 530016
Memory - 245971
UX - 204051
Total score 387583 1234123
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Max surface temperature - 34.8 °C
Stability - 64%
Graphics test - 73 FPS
Graphics score - 12218
PCMark 3.0
Web score - 15287
Video editing - 7787
Photo editing - 33886
Data manipulation - 12437
Writing score - 19929
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5X
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 4.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13
ROM - One UI 5.1
OS size - 39.9 GB

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (68% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 15:33 hr
Watching video - 19:27 hr
Gaming - 06:26 hr
Standby - 123 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 200 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 16320 x 12240
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 10x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° 120°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4"
- Phase autofocus
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 27 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type - ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/3.24"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos - Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 February 2023
Release date June 2023 February 2023
SAR (head) - 0.96 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

