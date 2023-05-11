Sony Xperia 10 V vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 10 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, which is powered by Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 V
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
- Better grip in hands – the body is 10.1 mm narrower
- Weighs 74 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra
- The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
- 3.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1234K versus 387K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Handles wireless charging up to 15W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Thinner bezels – 7% more screen real estate
- 11% higher pixel density (500 vs 449 PPI)
- Supports higher wattage charging (45W versus 30W)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
41
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
37*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83*
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Dynamic AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1440 x 3088 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.3:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|500 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|-
|850 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|1750 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|89.5%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|96.9%
|PWM
|-
|240 Hz
|Response time
|-
|2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|163.4 mm (6.43 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|78.1 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|159 g (5.61 oz)
|233 g (8.22 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Advanced cooling
|-
|Vapor chamber
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 Mobile Platform for Galaxy
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|3360 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|719 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
664
Galaxy S23 Ultra +131%
1531
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1908
Galaxy S23 Ultra +158%
4917
|CPU
|-
|266470
|GPU
|-
|530016
|Memory
|-
|245971
|UX
|-
|204051
|Total score
|387583
|1234123
|Max surface temperature
|-
|34.8 °C
|Stability
|-
|64%
|Graphics test
|-
|73 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|12218
|Web score
|-
|15287
|Video editing
|-
|7787
|Photo editing
|-
|33886
|Data manipulation
|-
|12437
|Writing score
|-
|19929
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 4.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|One UI 5.1
|OS size
|-
|39.9 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|45 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Yes (68% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|0:59 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|15:33 hr
|Watching video
|-
|19:27 hr
|Gaming
|-
|06:26 hr
|Standby
|-
|123 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|200 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|16320 x 12240
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 10x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|Up to 30FPS
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|4 (200 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 200 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.3", Samsung ISOCELL HP2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4"
- Phase autofocus
|- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX754 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX564 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4000 x 3000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|27 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|-
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/3.24"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
139
Video quality
137
Generic camera score
140
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|February 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|February 2023
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.96 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.4 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is definitely a better buy.
