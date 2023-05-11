Sony Xperia 10 V vs Xperia 1 V
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 10 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Sony Xperia 1 V, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 V
- Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 V
- 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1122K versus 387K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
- Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
- 43% higher pixel density (643 vs 449 PPI)
- Handles wireless charging up to
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
100
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
61
75
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
41
87
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
37*
100*
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
83*
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
84
Scores with a red asterisk (*) are approximate and may change in the future as we gather more data.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|21:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|643 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|-
|600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Gorilla Glass Victus 2
|Screen-to-body ratio
|82.5%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|155 mm (6.1 inches)
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|159 g (5.61 oz)
|187 g (6.6 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Green, Purple
|Black, Silver, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
|Max clock
|2200 MHz
|3200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
|- 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
|L3 cache
|-
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|6 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 619
|Adreno 740
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|680 MHz
|FLOPS
|~486 GFLOPS
|~3481 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
664
Xperia 1 V +115%
1427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1908
Xperia 1 V +165%
5054
Memory
|RAM size
|6 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 13
|Android 13
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (28% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|2:30 hr
|-
|Web browsing
|-
|10:23 hr
|Watching video
|-
|13:04 hr
|Gaming
|-
|05:14 hr
|Standby
|-
|157 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2x
|Optical, 5.2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|120°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
|3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.35"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4"
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3 - 2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4000 x 3000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|27 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.25 microns
|Sensor size
|1/4.0"
|1/2.9"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|-
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|-
|LTE Cat*
|-
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|May 2023
|May 2023
|Release date
|June 2023
|June 2023
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|Not included
|Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 V is definitely a better buy.
