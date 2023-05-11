Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 V vs Xperia 1 V – which one to choose?

63 out of 100
Sony Xperia 10 V
VS
85 out of 100
Sony Xperia 1 V
Sony Xperia 10 V
Sony Xperia 1 V

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 10 V (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 695) that was released on May 11, 2023, against the Sony Xperia 1 V, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 V
  • Weighs 28 grams less
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 V
  • 2.9x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1122K versus 387K)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
  • Has 2x more RAM: 12GB versus 6GB
  • 43% higher pixel density (643 vs 449 PPI)
  • Handles wireless charging up to
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Evaluation of Sony Xperia 10 V and Xperia 1 V crucial features
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview Score
Final comparison evaluation
Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10 V
vs
Xperia 1 V

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 449 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness - 600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus 2
Screen-to-body ratio 82.5% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display

Design and build

Height 155 mm (6.1 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 159 g (5.61 oz) 187 g (6.6 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors White, Black, Green, Purple Black, Silver, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 V
82.5%
Xperia 1 V +2%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 V and Sony Xperia 1 V in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2
Max clock 2200 MHz 3200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 2 + 2 + 3)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)		 - 3 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-A715
- 1 core at 3.2 GHz: Cortex-X3
L3 cache - 8 MB
Lithography process 6 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 619 Adreno 740
GPU clock 950 MHz 680 MHz
FLOPS ~486 GFLOPS ~3481 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10 V
664
Xperia 1 V +115%
1427
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10 V
1908
Xperia 1 V +165%
5054
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 10 V
387583
Xperia 1 V +190%
1122156
Memory

RAM
RAM size 6 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software

Operating system Android 13 Android 13

Battery

Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Max charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (28% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:30 hr -
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 10:23 hr
Watching video - 13:04 hr
Gaming - 05:14 hr
Standby - 157 hr
General battery life
Xperia 10 V
n/a
Xperia 1 V
35:50 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 2x Optical, 5.2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 120° -
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP) 3 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.35"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 54 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4"
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3 - 2.8
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0"
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.5"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 27 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.25 microns
Sensor size 1/4.0" 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode - Standby
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot No -
LTE Cat* - 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced May 2023 May 2023
Release date June 2023 June 2023
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Bundled charger Not included Not included
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 V is definitely a better buy.

