Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Apple iPhone 8, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 17 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • Has a 1.3 inches larger screen size
  • Comes with 1049 mAh larger battery capacity: 2870 vs 1821 mAh
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Thinner bezels – 14.13% more screen real estate
  • 40% higher pixel density (457 vs 326 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has 50% more RAM: 3GB versus 2GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 8
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • 2.3x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (260K versus 111K)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • Delivers 17% higher maximum brightness (633 against 543 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A11 Bionic
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10
vs
iPhone 8

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 16:9
PPI 457 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.53% 65.4%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 99.9%
PWM 2336 Hz Not detected
Response time 44.4 ms 22 ms
Contrast 1519:1 1373:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10
543 nits
iPhone 8 +17%
633 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 148 gramm (5.22 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Silver, Gold, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 +22%
79.53%
iPhone 8
65.4%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 and Apple iPhone 8 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Apple A11 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2100 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2.39 GHz: Mistral
- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon
Lithography process 14 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Apple GPU
GPU clock 650 MHz -
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4
Memory clock 1333 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10
n/a
iPhone 8
2213
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 10
87852
iPhone 8 +130%
202475
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10
111513
iPhone 8 +134%
260965
Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 11 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size - 6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 1821 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
iPhone 8 +37%
11:54 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
iPhone 8 +37%
10:36 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 +48%
18:11 hr
iPhone 8
12:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 8 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 +7%
86 dB
iPhone 8
80.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2017
Release date April 2019 September 2017
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 1.35 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg 1.36 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 8 is definitely a better buy.

