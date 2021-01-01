Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Apple iPhone SE (2020), which is powered by Apple A13 Bionic and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.