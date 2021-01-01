Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 vs Apple iPhone XR

Сони Иксперия 10
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Sony Xperia 10
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • 86% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (111K versus 59K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • 40% higher pixel density (457 vs 326 PPI)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.7 mm narrower
  • CPU with a higher amount of cores (+2)
  • Weighs 32 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (78 vs 65 hours)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (690 against 543 nits)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Apple A12 Bionic
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 457 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.53% 79%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 100%
PWM 2336 Hz Not detected
Response time 44.4 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast 1519:1 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10
543 nits
iPhone XR +27%
690 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof No IP67
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10 +1%
79.53%
iPhone XR
79%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 650 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10
n/a
iPhone XR
1108
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10
n/a
iPhone XR
2197
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 10
87852
iPhone XR +281%
334326
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 +86%
111513
iPhone XR
59816
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
OS size - 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:43 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
iPhone XR +55%
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
iPhone XR +99%
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 +20%
18:11 hr
iPhone XR
15:03 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 32 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10
86 dB
iPhone XR +2%
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 September 2018
Release date April 2019 October 2018
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 812 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone XR is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 vs Sony Xperia 10
2. Sony Xperia 1 II vs Xperia 10
3. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact vs Xperia 10
4. Sony Xperia 1 vs Xperia 10
5. Samsung Galaxy S10e vs Apple iPhone XR
6. Xiaomi Mi 9 vs Apple iPhone XR
7. Huawei P30 vs Apple iPhone XR
8. Samsung Galaxy S9 vs Apple iPhone XR
9. Apple iPhone X vs iPhone XR

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish