Sony Xperia 10 vs Huawei P40 Pro
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Stereo speakers
- Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (543 against 491 nits)
- Weighs 47 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (491K versus 111K)
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Comes with 1330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2870 mAh
- Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
- Shows 45% longer battery life (94 vs 65 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Thinner bezels – 12.07% more screen real estate
- Supports wireless charging up to 27W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Optical image stabilization
Review
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|OLED
|Size
|6 inches
|6.58 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1200 x 2640 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20.9:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|457 ppi
|441 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|79.53%
|91.6%
|Display features
|-
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
|RGB color space
|97.3%
|99.4%
|PWM
|2336 Hz
|365 Hz
|Response time
|44.4 ms
|3 ms
|Contrast
|1519:1
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|156 mm (6.14 inches)
|158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|162 gramm (5.71 oz)
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|IP68
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
|Black, Silver
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 630
|HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2860 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (4 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|- 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
|Lithography process
|14 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 508
|Mali G76 MP16
|GPU clock
|650 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~163 GFLOPS
|~896 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|3 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1333 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64 GB
|256 GB
|Storage type
|eMMC 5.1
|UFS 3.0
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|Nano Memory
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Software
|Operating system
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|Android 10.0
|ROM
|-
|EMUI 11
|OS size
|-
|16.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|2870 mAh
|4200 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|40 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (27 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min)
|Yes (70% in 40 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Camera
|Matrix
|13 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4128 x 3096
|8200 x 6100
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|Dual LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (720p)
|7680 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|2 (13 MP + 5 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Depth lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|21
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|February 2019
|March 2020
|Release date
|April 2019
|March 2020
|Launch price
|~ 312 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|0.9 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|1.31 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1