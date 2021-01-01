Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 vs P40 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Huawei P40 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (543 against 491 nits)
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Huawei P40 Pro
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (491K versus 111K)
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Comes with 1330 mAh larger battery capacity: 4200 vs 2870 mAh
  • Has a 0.58 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 45% longer battery life (94 vs 65 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Thinner bezels – 12.07% more screen real estate
  • Supports wireless charging up to 27W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10
vs
P40 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6 inches 6.58 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1200 x 2640 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 19.5:9
PPI 457 ppi 441 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 79.53% 91.6%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 99.4%
PWM 2336 Hz 365 Hz
Response time 44.4 ms 3 ms
Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 +11%
543 nits
P40 Pro
491 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 158.2 mm (6.23 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10
79.53%
P40 Pro +15%
91.6%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 and Huawei P40 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 HiSilicon Kirin 990 5G
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2860 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.95 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.86 GHz: Cortex-A76
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Mali G76 MP16
GPU clock 650 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~896 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 10
n/a
P40 Pro
771
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10
n/a
P40 Pro
3118
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 10
87852
P40 Pro
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10
111513
P40 Pro +341%
491322
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
ROM - EMUI 11
OS size - 16.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 18 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (27 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes (70% in 40 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
P40 Pro +80%
15:14 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
P40 Pro +139%
18:11 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10
18:11 hr
P40 Pro +24%
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8200 x 6100
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 7680 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (50 MP + 12 MP + 40 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28", Sony IMX700 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 18 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.54", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P40 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Xperia 10
n/a
P40 Pro
140
Video quality
Xperia 10
n/a
P40 Pro
105
Generic camera score
Xperia 10
n/a
P40 Pro
128

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 21
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10
86 dB
P40 Pro +4%
89.1 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 March 2020
Release date April 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Huawei P40 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

