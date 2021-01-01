Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 vs Galaxy A21s – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A21s

Сони Иксперия 10
Sony Xperia 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси А21с
Samsung Galaxy A21s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A21s, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • 69% higher pixel density (457 vs 270 PPI)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (543 against 489 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.3 mm narrower
  • Weighs 30 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A21s
  • Comes with 2130 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2870 mAh
  • Shows 83% longer battery life (119 vs 65 hours)
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Exynos 850
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • The phone is 1-year and 3-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10
vs
Galaxy A21s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen to body ratio 79.53% 82.8%
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 88.4%
PWM 2336 Hz 500 Hz
Response time 44.4 ms 30.4 ms
Contrast 1519:1 1500:1
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 +11%
543 nits
Galaxy A21s
489 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10
79.53%
Galaxy A21s +4%
82.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 and Samsung Galaxy A21s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Samsung Exynos 850
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (8)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Mali-G52 MP6
GPU clock 650 MHz 820 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~26 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10 +8%
115544
Galaxy A21s
106989

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM - One UI 2,0
OS size - 12 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 60 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Galaxy A21s +114%
18:02 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Galaxy A21s +128%
17:29 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10
18:11 hr
Galaxy A21s +117%
39:38 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) No
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4128 x 3096
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 +9%
86 dB
Galaxy A21s
78.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced February 2019 May 2020
Release date April 2019 June 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 200 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.23 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg 1.38 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A21s is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Sony Xperia 10
2. Sony Xperia 1 II and Sony Xperia 10
3. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Sony Xperia 10
4. Sony Xperia 1 and Sony Xperia 10
5. Samsung Galaxy A50 and Samsung Galaxy A21s
6. Samsung Galaxy A31 and Samsung Galaxy A21s
7. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 and Samsung Galaxy A21s
8. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 and Samsung Galaxy A21s
9. Samsung Galaxy A20s and Samsung Galaxy A21s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish