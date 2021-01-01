Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 vs Galaxy A71 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 vs Samsung Galaxy A71

Сони Иксперия 10
Sony Xperia 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси А71
Samsung Galaxy A71

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy A71, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • Stereo speakers
  • 16% higher pixel density (457 vs 393 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A71
  • 2.2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (251K versus 115K)
  • Comes with 1630 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 2870 mAh
  • Shows 57% longer battery life (102 vs 65 hours)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 1866 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 730
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Thinner bezels – 7.67% more screen real estate
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10
vs
Galaxy A71

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 393 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen to body ratio 79.53% 87.2%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 98.2%
PWM 2336 Hz 247 Hz
Response time 44.4 ms 3.8 ms
Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10 +6%
543 nits
Galaxy A71
512 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 163.6 mm (6.44 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 179 gramm (6.31 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Silver, Blue, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10
79.53%
Galaxy A71 +10%
87.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 and Samsung Galaxy A71 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm Snapdragon 730
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Adreno 618
GPU clock 650 MHz 500 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~386 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10
115544
Galaxy A71 +118%
251824

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10
ROM - One UI 2.5
OS size - 23.8 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:00 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Galaxy A71 +57%
13:18 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Galaxy A71 +131%
17:48 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10
18:11 hr
Galaxy A71 +66%
30:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Samsung Bright S5KGW1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A71 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 +1%
86 dB
Galaxy A71
84.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced February 2019 December 2019
Release date April 2019 February 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 375 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.51 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy A71 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 and Sony Xperia 10
2. Sony Xperia 1 II and Sony Xperia 10
3. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact and Sony Xperia 10
4. Sony Xperia 1 and Sony Xperia 10
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A71
6. Apple iPhone XR and Samsung Galaxy A71
7. Huawei Honor 20 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A71
8. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 and Samsung Galaxy A71
9. Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A71

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish