Sony Xperia 10
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 3.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (393K versus 115K)
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (79 vs 65 hours)
  • Delivers 50% higher maximum brightness (812 against 543 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 530 mAh larger battery capacity: 3400 vs 2870 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 19:9
PPI 457 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 79.53% 88.08%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 98.1%
PWM 2336 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 44.4 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10
543 nits
Galaxy S10 +50%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10
79.53%
Galaxy S10 +11%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 650 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10
115544
Galaxy S10 +240%
393293

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size - 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Galaxy S10 +20%
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Galaxy S10 +66%
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10
18:11 hr
Galaxy S10 +17%
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 123°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10
86 dB
Galaxy S10 +2%
88 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date April 2019 March 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S10 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

