Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 vs Galaxy S20 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S20

Сони Иксперия 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20
Sony Xperia 10
Samsung Galaxy S20

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (502K versus 111K)
  • Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1130 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2870 mAh
  • Shows 20% longer battery life (78 vs 65 hours)
  • Delivers 49% higher maximum brightness (810 against 543 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • 23% higher pixel density (563 vs 457 PPI)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Thinner bezels – 9.97% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 1.1x optical zoom

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10
vs
Galaxy S20

Display

Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.2 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 563 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 79.53% 89.5%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 99.8%
PWM 2336 Hz 242 Hz
Response time 44.4 ms 8.5 ms
Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10
543 nits
Galaxy S20 +49%
810 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 151.7 mm (5.97 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 69.1 mm (2.72 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 163 gramm (5.75 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Gray, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10
79.53%
Galaxy S20 +13%
89.5%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 and Samsung Galaxy S20 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 650 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Memory clock 1333 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 10
87852
Galaxy S20
n/a
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10
111513
Galaxy S20 +351%
502775
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size - 20.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes (100% in 75 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:15 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Galaxy S20 +37%
11:53 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Galaxy S20 +58%
12:01 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10 +28%
18:11 hr
Galaxy S20
14:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 1.1x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 64 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Samsung S5K2LD (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 64 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung Bright S5KGW2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5K2LA (ISOCELL CMOS)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 3872
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.2"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10
86 dB
Galaxy S20
85.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2020
Release date April 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.28 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg 1.52 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia 10 or Samsung Galaxy A50
2. Sony Xperia 10 or Sony Xperia 5
3. Sony Xperia 10 or Sony Xperia 10 II
4. Sony Xperia 10 or Sony Xperia 10 Plus
5. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Samsung Galaxy S10
6. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Apple iPhone XS
7. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Huawei Honor 20
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Xiaomi Mi Note 10
9. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish