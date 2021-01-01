Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 vs Galaxy S20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Сони Иксперия 10
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 Ультра
Sony Xperia 10
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
  • Weighs 58 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.5x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (498K versus 111K)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2130 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 2870 mAh
  • Has a 0.9 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (87 vs 65 hours)
  • Delivers 64% higher maximum brightness (893 against 543 nits)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Thinner bezels – 10.37% more screen real estate
  • Optical image stabilization

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type IPS LCD Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 20:9
PPI 457 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen-to-body ratio 79.53% 89.9%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 99.2%
PWM 2336 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 44.4 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10
543 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra +64%
893 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 10
79.53%
Galaxy S20 Ultra +13%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 650 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR5
Memory clock 1333 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
Xperia 10
87852
Galaxy S20 Ultra +370%
413089
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10
111513
Galaxy S20 Ultra +347%
498298
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size - 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra +23%
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra +65%
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10
18:11 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra +34%
24:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 12032 x 9204
Zoom Digital Optical, 4x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 120°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 +2%
86 dB
Galaxy S20 Ultra
84.4 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2020
Release date April 2019 March 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A51 or Sony Xperia 10
2. Sony Xperia 1 II or Sony Xperia 10
3. Sony Xperia XZ2 Compact or Sony Xperia 10
4. Sony Xperia 1 or Sony Xperia 10
5. Samsung Galaxy S10 Plus or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
6. Apple iPhone 11 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
7. Xiaomi Mi Note 10 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
8. Samsung Galaxy S20 or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
9. OnePlus 8 Pro or Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish