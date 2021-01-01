Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 vs Xperia 1 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 1, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • Weighs 18 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1
  • Water-resistant body (IP65 classification)
  • 3.8x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (440K versus 115K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (79 vs 65 hours)
  • 41% higher pixel density (643 vs 457 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 430 mAh larger battery capacity: 3300 vs 2870 mAh
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 855
  • Has 2x more RAM: 6GB versus 3GB
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10
vs
Xperia 1

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 21:9
PPI 457 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 79.53% 82%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 100%
PWM 2336 Hz 245 Hz
Response time 44.4 ms 3.6 ms
Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10
543 nits
Xperia 1 +20%
653 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 167 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 72 mm (2.83 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 180 gramm (6.35 oz)
Waterproof No IP65
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10
79.53%
Xperia 1 +3%
82%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 and Sony Xperia 1 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache - 2 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Adreno 640
GPU clock 650 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 128 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 10
n/a
Xperia 1
2578
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10
115544
Xperia 1 +281%
440044

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
OS size - 23 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 3300 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes, Quick Charge 4 (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:30 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Xperia 1 +2%
8:57 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Xperia 1 +46%
11:10 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10
18:11 hr
Xperia 1 +38%
25:00 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 135°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Sony Xperia 1 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 +5%
86 dB
Xperia 1
81.8 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2019
Release date April 2019 April 2019
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 887 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg 1.12 W/kg
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg 0.95 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 is definitely a better buy.

