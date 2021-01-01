Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 10 vs Xperia 1 II – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 10 vs Xperia 1 II

Сони Иксперия 10
Sony Xperia 10
VS
Сони Иксперия 1 II
Sony Xperia 1 II

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6-inch Sony Xperia 10 (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 630) that was released on February 25, 2019, against the Sony Xperia 1 II, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10
  • Weighs 19 grams less
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 II
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 4.7x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (542K versus 115K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Comes with 1130 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2870 mAh
  • Shows 28% longer battery life (83 vs 65 hours)
  • 41% higher pixel density (643 vs 457 PPI)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 11W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 865

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 10
vs
Xperia 1 II

Display

Type IPS LCD OLED
Size 6 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 20.9:9 21:9
PPI 457 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 79.53% 84%
Display features - - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 97.3% 123.3%
PWM 2336 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 44.4 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast 1519:1 ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 10
543 nits
Xperia 1 II +12%
607 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 165.1 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 71.1 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches)
Weight 162 gramm (5.71 oz) 181 gramm (6.38 oz)
Waterproof No IP68
Rear material Plastic Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Black, Silver, Blue, Pink Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 10
79.53%
Xperia 1 II +6%
84%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 10 and Sony Xperia 1 II in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (4 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A53		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache - 4 MB
Lithography process 14 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 508 Adreno 650
GPU clock 650 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~163 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 3 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1333 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64 GB 256 GB
Storage type eMMC 5.1 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 10
115544
Xperia 1 II +370%
542605

Software

Operating system Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10) Android 10.0
OS size - 20 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 2870 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 21 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (11 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 45 min) Yes (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 1:55 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 10
8:42 hr
Xperia 1 II +13%
9:52 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 10
7:58 hr
Xperia 1 II +63%
12:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 10
18:11 hr
Xperia 1 II +71%
31:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 13 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4128 x 3096 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens - 124°
Lenses 2 (13 MP + 5 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 22 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 12 22
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 10 +11%
86 dB
Xperia 1 II
77.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced February 2019 February 2020
Release date April 2019 July 2020
Launch price ~ 312 USD ~ 1000 USD
SAR (head) 0.9 W/kg -
SAR (body) 1.31 W/kg 1.67 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 II is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

