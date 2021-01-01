Sony Xperia 5 II vs Apple iPhone 12 mini
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Apple iPhone 12 mini, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 II
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Comes with 1773 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2227 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Shows 59% longer battery life (110 vs 69 hours)
- Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
- Has 2x more RAM: 8GB versus 4GB
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Fingerprint scanner
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 mini
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- 11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (588K versus 532K)
- Delivers 16% higher maximum brightness (619 against 532 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
81
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|5.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|476 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|-
|Screen to body ratio
|80.9%
|85.1%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|238 Hz
|-
|Response time
|8 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|131.5 mm (5.18 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|64.2 mm (2.53 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.4 mm (0.29 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|135 gramm (4.76 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Apple A14 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3100 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm
- 2 cores at 2.99 GHz: Firestorm
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|8 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|4 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
875
iPhone 12 mini +82%
1589
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3274
iPhone 12 mini +26%
4121
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
532044
iPhone 12 mini +11%
588925
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2227 mAh
|Charge power
|21 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:49 hr
|1:29 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5 II +25%
15:07 hr
12:05 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5 II +69%
20:54 hr
12:14 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 II +124%
27:35 hr
12:21 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4290 x 2800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4290 x 2800
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) при 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|-
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|22
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2020
|Release date
|October 2020
|November 2020
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 875 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, battery life, and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 5 II. But if the software, camera, and design are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone 12 mini.
