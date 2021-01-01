Sony Xperia 5 II vs Apple iPhone XR
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 25 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 II
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Has 2.7x more RAM: 8GB versus 3GB
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 1058 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 2942 mAh
- Shows 41% longer battery life (110 vs 78 hours)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 38% higher pixel density (449 vs 326 PPI)
- Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
- Delivers 30% higher maximum brightness (692 against 532 nits)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- 25% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1095 and 875 points
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
62
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
92
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
61
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
75
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|828 x 1792 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen to body ratio
|80.9%
|79%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|100%
|100%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|8 ms
|32.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1920:1
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|194 gramm (6.84 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
|White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Apple A12 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2490 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Apple A12 Bionic GPU
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~560 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|3 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|64, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
875
iPhone XR +25%
1095
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 II +48%
3274
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5 II +28%
532044
417232
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.2)
|OS size
|13 GB
|11.1 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|2942 mAh
|Charge power
|21 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (10 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:49 hr
|1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5 II +16%
15:07 hr
13:04 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5 II +36%
20:54 hr
15:08 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 II +82%
27:35 hr
15:03 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|-
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|- Bokeh mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3088 x 2316
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
103
Video quality
96
Generic camera score
101
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|- Charging
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|September 2018
|Release date
|October 2020
|October 2018
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 812 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.99 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 II is definitely a better buy.
