Sony Xperia 5 II vs Google Pixel 6
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 II
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Shows 28% longer battery life (110 vs 86 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Weighs 44 grams less
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.8 mm narrower
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6
- Delivers 59% higher maximum brightness (843 against 530 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 21W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
- Comes with 614 mAh larger battery capacity: 4614 vs 4000 mAh
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
86
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
83
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
65
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
93
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|80.9%
|83.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|397 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|158.6 mm (6.24 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|207 gramm (7.3 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Google Tensor
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali-G78 MP20
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|848 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
883
Pixel 6 +16%
1023
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 II +14%
3289
2894
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
630619
Pixel 6 +7%
671658
AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Android Phone Scores (87th and 65th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 12
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|13 GB
|17.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|4614 mAh
|Charge power
|21 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (21 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (41% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:49 hr
|1:53 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5 II +22%
15:07 hr
12:37 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5 II +1%
20:54 hr
20:25 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 II +29%
27:35 hr
21:14 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|114°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 17 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 II from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3840 x 2160
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|24 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
114
Video quality
99
Generic camera score
11
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|October 2021
|Release date
|October 2020
|October 2021
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the software and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6. But if the camera is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 5 II.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1