Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 II vs Pixel 6 Pro – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 II vs Google Pixel 6 Pro

Сони Иксперия 5 II
VS
Гугл Пиксель 6 Про
Sony Xperia 5 II
Google Pixel 6 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Google Pixel 6 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 II
  • Shows 31% longer battery life (110 vs 84 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 47 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 6 Pro
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1003 mAh larger battery capacity: 5003 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (858 against 531 nits)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Thinner bezels – 7.9% more screen real estate
  • 14% higher pixel density (512 vs 449 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 II
vs
Pixel 6 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 449 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 80.9% 88.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 II
531 nits
Pixel 6 Pro +62%
858 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 163.9 mm (6.45 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 210 gramm (7.41 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5 II
80.9%
Pixel 6 Pro +10%
88.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 II and Google Pixel 6 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Google Tensor
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.25 GHz: Cortex A76
- 2 cores at 2.8 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G78 MP20
GPU clock 587 MHz 848 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~2171 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 II
883
Pixel 6 Pro +18%
1039
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 II +17%
3300
Pixel 6 Pro
2818
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 5 II
633130
Pixel 6 Pro +6%
669814
CPU 187981 167563
GPU 231601 278665
Memory 89017 91371
UX 126715 138716
Total score 633130 669814
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 5 II
3795
Pixel 6 Pro +64%
6218
Stability 90% 55%
Graphics test 22 FPS 37 FPS
Graphics score 3795 6218
PCMark 3.0 score 12626 11364
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking (118th and 97th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5003 mAh
Charge power 21 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:59 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5 II +22%
15:07 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
12:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5 II +34%
20:54 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
15:35 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 II +4%
27:35 hr
Pixel 6 Pro
26:21 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8700 x 5800
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 4x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 104 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX386 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 II from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 6 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 11.1 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3840 x 2880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5 II
75.7 dB
Pixel 6 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 October 2021
Release date October 2020 October 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 6 Pro. But if the sound is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 5 II.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
1 (100%)
Total votes: 1

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia 5 II vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus
2. Sony Xperia 5 II vs Huawei P40 Pro
3. Sony Xperia 5 II vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
4. Sony Xperia 5 II vs Apple iPhone 12
5. Sony Xperia 5 II vs Xperia 1 II
6. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra
7. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 Pro Max
8. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Apple iPhone 13
9. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra
10. Google Pixel 6 Pro vs Pixel 6

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish