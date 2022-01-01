Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 II vs 10 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the OnePlus 10 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 16 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 II
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Weighs 37.5 grams less
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 5.9 mm narrower
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 10 Pro
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • 58% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (998K versus 633K)
  • Delivers 46% higher maximum brightness (776 against 531 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 50W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Thinner bezels – 9.1% more screen real estate
  • The rear camera has a 3.3x optical zoom
  • The phone is 1-year and 4-months newer
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • 17% higher pixel density (525 vs 449 PPI)

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 II
vs
10 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3216 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 449 ppi 525 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 80.9% 90%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 II
531 nits
10 Pro +46%
776 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 163 mm (6.42 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 73.9 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 200.5 gramm (7.07 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5 II
80.9%
10 Pro +11%
90%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 II and OnePlus 10 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 730
GPU clock 587 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 -
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 II
883
10 Pro +10%
971
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 II
3300
10 Pro +4%
3422
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 5 II
633130
10 Pro +58%
998794
CPU 187981 229138
GPU 231601 438172
Memory 89017 172155
UX 126715 168167
Total score 633130 998794
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 5 II
3795
10 Pro +152%
9563
Stability 90% 64%
Graphics test 22 FPS 57 FPS
Graphics score 3795 9563
PCMark 3.0 score 12626 10936
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (118th and 6th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12.1
ROM - ColorOS 12.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 21 W 65 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (50 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (98% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 0:32 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5 II +13%
15:07 hr
10 Pro
13:38 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5 II +27%
20:54 hr
10 Pro
16:20 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 II
27:35 hr
10 Pro +21%
33:17 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3.3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 30FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 150°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 23 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.43", Sony IMX789 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", Omnivision OV08A10 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 14 mm
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 II from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 -
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5 II
75.7 dB
10 Pro
n/a

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 January 2022
Release date October 2020 January 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the OnePlus 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

