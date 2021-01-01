Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 II vs Galaxy S10 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 II vs Samsung Galaxy S10

Сони Иксперия 5 II
Sony Xperia 5 II
VS
Самсунг Галакси S10
Samsung Galaxy S10

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 II
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Shows 39% longer battery life (110 vs 79 hours)
  • 35% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (532K versus 393K)
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Comes with 600 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3400 mAh
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.1
  • 26% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 875 and 692 points
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10
  • Delivers 53% higher maximum brightness (812 against 532 nits)
  • 23% higher pixel density (551 vs 449 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 7.18% more screen real estate
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 II
vs
Galaxy S10

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3040 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19:9
PPI 449 ppi 551 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 80.9% 88.08%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 98.1%
PWM 238 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 4.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 II
532 nits
Galaxy S10 +53%
812 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 149.9 mm (5.9 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 70.4 mm (2.77 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 157 gramm (5.54 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink White, Black, Blue, Green
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 5 II
80.9%
Galaxy S10 +9%
88.08%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 II and Samsung Galaxy S10 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 II +26%
875
Galaxy S10
692
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 II +62%
3274
Galaxy S10
2027
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5 II +35%
532044
Galaxy S10
393293
AnTuTu Benchmark Ranking List (30th and 92nd place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size 13 GB 9.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3400 mAh
Charge power 21 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5 II +49%
15:07 hr
Galaxy S10
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5 II +64%
20:54 hr
Galaxy S10
12:56 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 II +29%
27:35 hr
Galaxy S10
21:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.6", Samsung S5K3M3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5 II
75.3 dB
Galaxy S10 +17%
88 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 February 2019
Release date October 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.48 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.59 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 5 II. But if the software, camera, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S10.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (50%)
1 (50%)
Total votes: 2

Related comparisons

1. Xperia 5 II and iPhone 11
2. Xperia 5 II and iPhone 11 Pro
3. Xperia 5 II and Galaxy S20 Ultra
4. Xperia 5 II and iPhone 12 Pro Max
5. Xperia 5 II and OnePlus 8
6. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10e
7. Galaxy S10 and Galaxy A51
8. Galaxy S10 and iPhone XR
9. Galaxy S10 and P30 Pro
10. Galaxy S10 and Mi Note 10 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish