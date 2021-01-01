Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 II vs Galaxy S10e – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 II vs Samsung Galaxy S10e

Sony Xperia 5 II
Samsung Galaxy S10e

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 II
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
  • Shows 33% longer battery life (110 vs 83 hours)
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (532K versus 384K)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
  • Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (700 against 532 nits)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Weighs 13 grams less
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 II
vs
Galaxy S10e

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 5.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19:9
PPI 449 ppi 438 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen to body ratio 80.9% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97.5%
PWM 238 Hz 232 Hz
Response time 8 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 II
532 nits
Galaxy S10e +32%
700 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 150 gramm (5.29 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 5 II
80.9%
Galaxy S10e +3%
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 II and Samsung Galaxy S10e in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2730 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
L3 cache 4 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 7 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali G76 MP12
GPU clock 587 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~943 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 II +17%
875
Galaxy S10e
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 II +70%
3274
Galaxy S10e
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5 II +38%
532044
Galaxy S10e
384541
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (30th and 100th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size 13 GB 20.2 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 3100 mAh
Charge power 21 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5 II +37%
15:07 hr
Galaxy S10e
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5 II +35%
20:54 hr
Galaxy S10e
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 II +34%
27:35 hr
Galaxy S10e
20:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4320 x 2432
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1440p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes -

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5 II
75.3 dB
Galaxy S10e +10%
83 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 February 2019
Release date October 2020 March 2019
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) - 0.582 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.575 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 II is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
1 (33.3%)
2 (66.7%)
Total votes: 3

