Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S10e, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9820 and came out 19 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 II
- The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Comes with 900 mAh larger battery capacity: 4000 vs 3100 mAh
- Shows 33% longer battery life (110 vs 83 hours)
- 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (532K versus 384K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Has a 0.3 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S10e
- Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 9W
- Delivers 32% higher maximum brightness (700 against 532 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Reverse charging feature
- Weighs 13 grams less
- The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
88
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
92
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
82
71
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
72
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
93
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
83
Value for money
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|5.8 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|438 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen to body ratio
|80.9%
|83.3%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|97.5%
|PWM
|238 Hz
|232 Hz
|Response time
|8 ms
|6 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|158 mm (6.22 inches)
|142.2 mm (5.6 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|69.9 mm (2.75 inches)
|Thickness
|8 mm (0.31 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|163 gramm (5.75 oz)
|150 gramm (5.29 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Metal
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gray, Blue, Pink
|Black, Blue, Green, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865
|Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9820
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2730 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Cortex-A75
- 2 cores at 2.7 GHz: Mongoose
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 650
|Mali G76 MP12
|GPU clock
|587 MHz
|720 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|~943 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.0
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 II +17%
875
747
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 II +70%
3274
1923
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5 II +38%
532044
384541
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (30th and 100th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 10.0
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 3.0
|OS size
|13 GB
|20.2 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4000 mAh
|3100 mAh
|Charge power
|21 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi/PMA (9 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (40% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:49 hr
|1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5 II +37%
15:07 hr
11:01 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5 II +35%
20:54 hr
15:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 II +34%
27:35 hr
20:42 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 3x
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 240FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 16 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L4 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 12 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.1", Samsung S5K3P9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Optical stabilization
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4320 x 2432
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1.22 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.65"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1440p при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|22
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|September 2020
|February 2019
|Release date
|October 2020
|March 2019
|Launch price
|~ 875 USD
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.582 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.575 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 II is definitely a better buy.
