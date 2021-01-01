Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 II vs Galaxy S20 Ultra – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 II vs Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Sony Xperia 5 II
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 990 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 II
  • Shows 26% longer battery life (110 vs 87 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8 mm narrower
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Weighs 57 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
  • Has a 0.8 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 68% higher maximum brightness (892 against 532 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • The rear camera has a 4x optical zoom
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Thinner bezels – 9% more screen real estate
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • 14% higher pixel density (511 vs 449 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 II
vs
Galaxy S20 Ultra

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.9 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3200 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 449 ppi 511 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 6
Screen to body ratio 80.9% 89.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.2%
PWM 238 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 8 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 II
532 nits
Galaxy S20 Ultra +68%
892 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 166.9 mm (6.57 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 76 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 220 gramm (7.76 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen to body ratio
Xperia 5 II
80.9%
Galaxy S20 Ultra +11%
89.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 II and Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 990
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 4 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.73 GHz: Exynos M5
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Mali-G77 MP11
GPU clock 587 MHz 550 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~1196 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12, 16 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1000 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 II +14%
3274
Galaxy S20 Ultra
2867
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Xperia 5 II +4%
532044
Galaxy S20 Ultra
510643
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Ranking List (30th and 34th place)

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM - One UI 3.0
OS size 13 GB 23.7 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 21 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (100% in 80 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5 II +46%
15:07 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
10:32 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5 II +64%
20:54 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
12:53 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 II +13%
27:35 hr
Galaxy S20 Ultra
24:20 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12032 x 9204
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 4x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung Bright S5KHM1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 103 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Aperture: f/1.0
- Pixel size: 5 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.7 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.65"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 2160p (4K) при 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 22
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5 II
75.3 dB
Galaxy S20 Ultra +12%
84.2 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2020 February 2020
Release date October 2020 March 2020
Launch price ~ 875 USD ~ 1250 USD
SAR (head) - 0.32 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.56 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra. It has a better display, software, and camera.

