Sony Xperia 5 II vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus VS Sony Xperia 5 II Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 II Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

14% higher pixel density (449 vs 393 PPI)

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower

Weighs 32 grams less

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Delivers 230% higher maximum brightness (1767 against 536 nits)

Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Has a 0.5 inch larger screen size

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 4000 mAh

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Thinner bezels – 7.4% more screen real estate

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Sony Xperia 5 II Price Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9 PPI 449 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus Screen-to-body ratio 80.9% 88.3% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% - PWM 238 Hz - Response time 8 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Xperia 5 II 536 nits Galaxy S22 Plus +230% 1767 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 157.4 mm (6.2 inches) Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 7.6 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Metal Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Pink, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 5 II 80.9% Galaxy S22 Plus +9% 88.3%

Software Operating system Android 10.0 Android 12 ROM - One UI 4.1 OS size 13 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 - Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 3x Flash LED LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No Up to 24FPS 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 124° 120° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Samsung GN5 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

- 10 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 70 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.94", Sony IMX772 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX713 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 II from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 10 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3872 x 2592 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2 Focal length 24 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.22 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.24" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 5 II 114 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Video quality Xperia 5 II 99 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a Generic camera score Xperia 5 II 11 Galaxy S22 Plus n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 22 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xperia 5 II 75.7 dB Galaxy S22 Plus n/a

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2020 February 2022 Release date October 2020 March 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is definitely a better buy.