Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 II vs Xperia 10 IV – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 II vs Xperia 10 IV

Сони Иксперия 5 II
VS
Сони Икспери 10 IV
Sony Xperia 5 II
Sony Xperia 10 IV

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 II (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865) that was released on September 17, 2020, against the Sony Xperia 10 IV, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 21 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 II
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • 59% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (631K versus 396K)
  • Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Stereo speakers
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 35% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 888 and 660 points
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 10 IV
  • Shows 51% longer battery life (47:13 vs 31:21 hours)
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 28% higher peek brightness (680 against 530 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year and 9-months newer

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 II
vs
Xperia 10 IV

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2520 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 449 ppi 457 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
Max rated brightness 550 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 700 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 80.9% 82%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 238 Hz -
Response time 8 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 5 II
530 nits
Xperia 10 IV +28%
680 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 158 mm (6.22 inches) 153 mm (6.02 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 67 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 8 mm (0.31 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 163 gramm (5.75 oz) 161 gramm (5.68 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Metal Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors Black, Gray, Blue, Pink White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5 II
80.9%
Xperia 10 IV +1%
82%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 II and Sony Xperia 10 IV in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 Qualcomm Snapdragon 695
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)		 - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 7 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 650 Adreno 619
GPU clock 587 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS ~536 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 3.0 -
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 II +35%
888
Xperia 10 IV
660
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 II +73%
3278
Xperia 10 IV
1897
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 5 II +59%
631063
Xperia 10 IV
396055
CPU 187981 -
GPU 231601 -
Memory 89017 -
UX 126715 -
Total score 631063 396055
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 91% -
Graphics test 22 FPS -
Graphics score 3803 -
PCMark 3.0 score 12588 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 10.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 21 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (28% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:49 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:16 hr 16:56 hr
Watching video 16:52 hr 26:35 hr
Gaming 04:07 hr 06:05 hr
Standby 94 hr 121 hr
General battery life
Xperia 5 II
31:21 hr
Xperia 10 IV +51%
47:13 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 8 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3T2 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.4", SK Hi-847 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", SK Hi-846 (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 II from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2020 May 2022
Release date October 2020 June 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, connectivity, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 5 II. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 10 IV.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia 5 II or Apple iPhone 13 Pro
2. Sony Xperia 5 II or Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus
3. Sony Xperia 10 IV or Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
4. Sony Xperia 10 IV or Google Pixel 6
5. Sony Xperia 10 IV or Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
6. Sony Xperia 10 IV or Xperia 10 III
7. Sony Xperia 10 IV or Samsung Galaxy S22 (Snapdragon)

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish