Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.