Sony Xperia 5 III vs Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 III
- Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
- The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Fingerprint scanner
- Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
- Delivers 205% higher peak brightness (1799 against 590 nits)
- 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1005K versus 682K)
- Shows 19% longer battery life (36:11 vs 30:20 hours)
- Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
- The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
- Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
80
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
78
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.1 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1179 x 2556 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|460 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|350 nits
|1000 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|600 nits
|1600 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, Dolby Vision
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Ceramic Shield
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|87%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|99.8%
|PWM
|490 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|14 ms
|1 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|206 gramm (7.27 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Apple A16 Bionic
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3460 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|6 (2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Apple GPU
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1123
iPhone 14 Pro +67%
1878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
3550
iPhone 14 Pro +51%
5356
|CPU
|152244
|244651
|GPU
|278585
|425909
|Memory
|103244
|181638
|UX
|143374
|146169
|Total score
|682669
|1005347
|Stability
|65%
|79%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|59 FPS
|Graphics score
|5537
|9862
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
|OS size
|17.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|3200 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Yes (60% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:41 hr
|Web browsing
|09:32 hr
|12:35 hr
|Watching video
|17:37 hr
|15:45 hr
|Gaming
|05:12 hr
|06:02 hr
|Standby
|84 hr
|120 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4.4x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|Yes
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4032 x 3024
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/1.9
|Focal length
|24 mm
|23 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/3.6"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
143
Video quality
149
Generic camera score
146
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.3
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|-
|USB version
|3.1
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|September 2022
|Release date
|October 2021
|September 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.
