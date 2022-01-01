Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 III vs iPhone 14 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14 Pro, which is powered by Apple A16 Bionic and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 III
  • Comes with 1300 mAh larger battery capacity: 4500 vs 3200 mAh
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Has 33% more RAM: 8GB versus 6GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 Pro
  • Delivers 205% higher peak brightness (1799 against 590 nits)
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (1005K versus 682K)
  • Shows 19% longer battery life (36:11 vs 30:20 hours)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Sony
  • The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer
  • Thinner bezels – 5.6% more screen real estate
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 III
vs
iPhone 14 Pro

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1179 x 2556 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 449 ppi 460 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 350 nits 1000 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 1600 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Ceramic Shield
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 87%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.8%
PWM 490 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 14 ms 1 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 5 III
590 nits
iPhone 14 Pro +205%
1799 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 147.5 mm (5.81 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 7.85 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Pink Black, Silver, Gold, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5 III
81.4%
iPhone 14 Pro +7%
87%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 III and Apple iPhone 14 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Apple A16 Bionic
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3460 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 2.02 GHz: Sawtooth
- 2 cores at 3.46 GHz: Everest
L3 cache 4 MB -
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Apple GPU
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 III
1123
iPhone 14 Pro +67%
1878
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 III
3550
iPhone 14 Pro +51%
5356
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 5 III
682669
iPhone 14 Pro +47%
1005347
CPU 152244 244651
GPU 278585 425909
Memory 103244 181638
UX 143374 146169
Total score 682669 1005347
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 5 III
5537
iPhone 14 Pro +78%
9862
Stability 65% 79%
Graphics test 33 FPS 59 FPS
Graphics score 5537 9862
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.0.3)
OS size 17.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 3200 mAh
Charge power 30 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:41 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:32 hr 12:35 hr
Watching video 17:37 hr 15:45 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 06:02 hr
Standby 84 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Xperia 5 III
30:20 hr
iPhone 14 Pro +19%
36:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (48 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.28"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.8
- Focal length: 77 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.5"
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55"
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4032 x 3024
Aperture f/2.0 f/1.9
Focal length 24 mm 23 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.3
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C -
USB version 3.1 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5 III
79.7 dB
iPhone 14 Pro +12%
89.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 September 2022
Release date October 2021 September 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

