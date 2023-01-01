Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 III vs Pixel 7 Pro – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 III vs Google Pixel 7 Pro

VS
Sony Xperia 5 III
Google Pixel 7 Pro

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 III
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (30:20 vs 27:19 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Has 2 SIM card slots
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
  • Weighs 44 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
  • Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
  • Delivers 86% higher peak brightness (1088 against 585 nits)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to 23W
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (812K versus 674K)
  • Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
  • 14% higher pixel density (512 vs 449 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 III
vs
Pixel 7 Pro

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 449 ppi 512 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 350 nits 550 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 1500 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 88.7%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 97%
PWM 490 Hz 240 Hz
Response time 14 ms 4 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 5 III
585 nits
Pixel 7 Pro +86%
1088 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Black, Gray
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5 III
81.4%
Pixel 7 Pro +9%
88.7%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 III and Google Pixel 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 840 MHz -
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 III +6%
1114
Pixel 7 Pro
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 III +11%
3540
Pixel 7 Pro
3186
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 5 III
674917
Pixel 7 Pro +20%
812894
CPU 152244 224187
GPU 278585 315310
Memory 103244 117737
UX 143374 159098
Total score 674917 812894
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Xperia 5 III
5606
Pixel 7 Pro +14%
6406
Stability 67% 71%
Graphics test 33 FPS 38 FPS
Graphics score 5606 6406
PCMark 3.0 score - 11460
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (179th and 94th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13
ROM - Stock Android
OS size 17.6 GB 14 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 23 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (23 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:49 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:32 hr 09:10 hr
Watching video 17:37 hr 14:51 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 04:47 hr
Standby 84 hr 76 hr
General battery life
Xperia 5 III +11%
30:20 hr
Pixel 7 Pro
27:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 126°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3648 x 2736
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5 III
79.7 dB
Pixel 7 Pro +11%
88.4 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 October 2022
Release date October 2021 October 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 5 III.

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
