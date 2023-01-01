Sony Xperia 5 III vs Google Pixel 7 Pro VS Sony Xperia 5 III Google Pixel 7 Pro Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 III Shows 11% longer battery life (30:20 vs 27:19 hours)

Shows 11% longer battery life (30:20 vs 27:19 hours) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower Weighs 44 grams less

Weighs 44 grams less Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size Delivers 86% higher peak brightness (1088 against 585 nits)

Delivers 86% higher peak brightness (1088 against 585 nits) Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB

Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB Supports wireless charging up to 23W

Supports wireless charging up to 23W The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (812K versus 674K)

20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (812K versus 674K) Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate 14% higher pixel density (512 vs 449 PPI)

14% higher pixel density (512 vs 449 PPI) The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9 PPI 449 ppi 512 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Max rated brightness 350 nits 550 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 1500 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 88.7% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% 97% PWM 490 Hz 240 Hz Response time 14 ms 4 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 5 III 585 nits Pixel 7 Pro +86% 1088 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 162.9 mm (6.41 inches) Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 76.6 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 168 g (5.93 oz) 212 g (7.48 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Metal Metal Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Black, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 5 III 81.4% Pixel 7 Pro +9% 88.7%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 12 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 2750 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM - Stock Android OS size 17.6 GB 14 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 30 W 23 W Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (23 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (46% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:49 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 09:32 hr 09:10 hr Watching video 17:37 hr 14:51 hr Gaming 05:12 hr 04:47 hr Standby 84 hr 76 hr General battery life Xperia 5 III +11% 30:20 hr Pixel 7 Pro 27:19 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144 Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 5x Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 124° 126° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 1.2 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Laser autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.3

- Focal length: 105 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 48 MP

- Aperture: f/3.5

- Focal length: 120 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.25 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples - Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 8 megapixels 10.8 megapixels Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3648 x 2736 Aperture f/2.0 - Focal length 24 mm - Pixel size 1.12 microns - Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS - Sensor size 1/4" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 5 III n/a Pixel 7 Pro 148 Video quality Xperia 5 III n/a Pixel 7 Pro 143 Generic camera score Xperia 5 III n/a Pixel 7 Pro 147

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.1 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 18 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Xperia 5 III 79.7 dB Pixel 7 Pro +11% 88.4 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced April 2021 October 2022 Release date October 2021 October 2022 Sensors - Hall-effect sensor

- Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 5 III.