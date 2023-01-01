Sony Xperia 5 III vs Google Pixel 7 Pro
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Google Pixel 7 Pro, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 III
- Shows 11% longer battery life (30:20 vs 27:19 hours)
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
- Has 2 SIM card slots
- Better grip in hands – the body is 8.6 mm narrower
- Weighs 44 grams less
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7 Pro
- Has a 0.6 inch larger screen size
- Delivers 86% higher peak brightness (1088 against 585 nits)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Supports wireless charging up to 23W
- The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
- The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 20% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (812K versus 674K)
- Thinner bezels – 7.3% more screen real estate
- 14% higher pixel density (512 vs 449 PPI)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
82
96
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
70
74
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
74
77
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
69
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
85
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
75
81
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1440 x 3120 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|512 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|350 nits
|550 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|600 nits
|1500 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|88.7%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|97%
|PWM
|490 Hz
|240 Hz
|Response time
|14 ms
|4 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|162.9 mm (6.41 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|76.6 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|168 g (5.93 oz)
|212 g (7.48 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|White, Black, Gray
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Google Tensor G2
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2850 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 2 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Mali-G710 MP7
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|-
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 III +6%
1114
1053
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 III +11%
3540
3186
|CPU
|152244
|224187
|GPU
|278585
|315310
|Memory
|103244
|117737
|UX
|143374
|159098
|Total score
|674917
|812894
|Stability
|67%
|71%
|Graphics test
|33 FPS
|38 FPS
|Graphics score
|5606
|6406
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11460
AnTuTu Benchmark Phone Scores (179th and 94th place)
Memory
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|-
|Stock Android
|OS size
|17.6 GB
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|23 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (23 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Yes (46% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:49 hr
|Web browsing
|09:32 hr
|09:10 hr
|Watching video
|17:37 hr
|14:51 hr
|Gaming
|05:12 hr
|04:47 hr
|Standby
|84 hr
|76 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|8192 x 6144
|Zoom
|Optical, 4.4x
|Optical, 5x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|126°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 48 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/3.5
- Focal length: 120 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Google Pixel 7 Pro from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|10.8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3648 x 2736
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|-
|Focal length
|24 mm
|-
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|-
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
148
Video quality
143
Generic camera score
147
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, NAVIC
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|-
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|October 2022
|Release date
|October 2021
|October 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Google Pixel 7 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 5 III.
