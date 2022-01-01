Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 III vs Galaxy S20 FE 5G – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 III vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Сони Иксперия 5 III
VS
Самсунг Галакси С20 FE
Sony Xperia 5 III
Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 III
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • 10% higher pixel density (449 vs 407 PPI)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
  • 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 902 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
  • Weighs 22 grams less
  • The phone is 7-months newer
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
  • Shows 7% longer battery life (32:19 vs 30:20 hours)
  • Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (821 against 589 nits)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Reverse charging feature
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 III
vs
Galaxy S20 FE 5G

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 449 ppi 407 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 95.7%
PWM 490 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 14 ms 2.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 III
589 nits
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +39%
821 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 190 gramm (6.7 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5 III
81.4%
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +4%
84.8%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 III and Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 650
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1228 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 5 III +4%
673197
Galaxy S20 FE 5G
647141
CPU 152244 185503
GPU 278585 216639
Memory 103244 110496
UX 143374 139652
Total score 673197 647141
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 91%
Graphics test - 23 FPS
Graphics score - 3849
PCMark 3.0 score - 11996
AnTuTu Rating (126th and 138th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM - One UI 4.1
OS size 17.6 GB 25.6 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (37% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:32 hr 10:12 hr
Watching video 17:37 hr 15:39 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 04:45 hr
Standby 84 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Xperia 5 III
30:20 hr
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +7%
32:19 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5 III
79.7 dB
Galaxy S20 FE 5G +13%
90.1 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 September 2020
Release date October 2021 October 2020
SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.35 W/kg
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 5 III. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.

