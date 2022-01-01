Sony Xperia 5 III vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 III
- The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- 10% higher pixel density (449 vs 407 PPI)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 888
- 23% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1107 and 902 points
- Better grip in hands – the body is 6.5 mm narrower
- Weighs 22 grams less
- The phone is 7-months newer
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G
- Shows 7% longer battery life (32:19 vs 30:20 hours)
- Delivers 39% higher maximum brightness (821 against 589 nits)
- Supports wireless charging up to 15W
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Reverse charging feature
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|407 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|84.8%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|100%
|95.7%
|PWM
|490 Hz
|227 Hz
|Response time
|14 ms
|2.8 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|∞ Infinity
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|159.8 mm (6.29 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|74.5 mm (2.93 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 585 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 585 Gold (Cortex-A77)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 585 Prime (Cortex-A77)
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 650
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|587 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~1228 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 III +23%
1107
902
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 III +10%
3544
3221
|CPU
|152244
|185503
|GPU
|278585
|216639
|Memory
|103244
|110496
|UX
|143374
|139652
|Total score
|673197
|647141
|Stability
|-
|91%
|Graphics test
|-
|23 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|3849
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11996
AnTuTu Rating (126th and 138th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|ROM
|-
|One UI 4.1
|OS size
|17.6 GB
|25.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|4500 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (15 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Yes (37% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:35 hr
|Web browsing
|09:32 hr
|10:12 hr
|Watching video
|17:37 hr
|15:39 hr
|Gaming
|05:12 hr
|04:45 hr
|Standby
|84 hr
|110 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Optical, 4.4x
|Optical, 3x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 76 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|6528 x 4896
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 60 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|October 2021
|October 2020
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.5 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.35 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 5 III. But if the software, battery life, and camera are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.
