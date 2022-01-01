Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 III vs Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 III vs Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

Сони Иксперия 5 III
VS
Самсунг Галакси С22 Ультра (Snapdragon)
Sony Xperia 5 III
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 10 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 III
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1000GB
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.9 mm narrower
  • Weighs 60 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
  • Has a 0.7 inch larger screen size
  • The rear camera has a 10x optical zoom
  • 38% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (944K versus 682K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Thinner bezels – 8.8% more screen real estate
  • 11% higher pixel density (500 vs 449 PPI)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 III
vs
Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)

Display

Type OLED Dynamic AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.8 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1440 x 3088 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 19.5:9
PPI 449 ppi 500 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 350 nits 830 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 600 nits 1750 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus Plus
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 90.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 14 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 163.3 mm (6.43 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 77.9 mm (3.07 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 228 gramm (8.04 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Black, Gray, Blue, Green, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 III and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 6 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512, 1024 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
CPU 152244 220415
GPU 278585 408475
Memory 103244 157509
UX 143374 151964
Total score 682669 944486
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 65% 56%
Graphics test 33 FPS 48 FPS
Graphics score 5537 8025
PCMark 3.0 score - 13032
AnTuTu Benchmark Results (147th and 40th place)
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
ROM - One UI 4.1
OS size 17.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 45 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 0:59 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:32 hr -
Watching video 17:37 hr -
Gaming 05:12 hr -
Standby 84 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 108 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 12000 x 9000
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 10x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No Up to 24FPS
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 120°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (108 MP + 10 MP + 10 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Sensor: 1/1.33", Samsung S5KHM3 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 10 MP
- Aperture: f/4.9
- Focal length: 230 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.52", Sony IMX574 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 7864 x 5200
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS -
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.82"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 February 2022
Release date October 2021 February 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon) is definitely a better buy.

