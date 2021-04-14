Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 III vs Xperia 1 III – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 III vs Xperia 1 III

Сони Иксперия 5 III
VS
Сони Иксперия 1 III
Sony Xperia 5 III
Sony Xperia 1 III

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 1 III, which is powered by the same chip. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 III
  • Shows 22% longer battery life (100 vs 82 hours)
  • Weighs 18 grams less
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 III
  • 43% higher pixel density (643 vs 449 PPI)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • The rear camera has a 4.4x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • 15% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (816K versus 708K)
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 III
vs
Xperia 1 III

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 449 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% 99.9%
PWM 490 Hz 476 Hz
Response time 14 ms 7.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 III +5%
585 nits
Xperia 1 III
557 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 186 gramm (6.56 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Pink Black, Gray, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5 III
81.4%
Xperia 1 III +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 III and Sony Xperia 1 III in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max. clock 2840 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 660
GPU clock 840 MHz 587 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 III
1115
Xperia 1 III +1%
1127
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 III +1%
3530
Xperia 1 III
3504
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 5 III
708118
Xperia 1 III +15%
816630
AnTuTu Benchmark Rating (43rd and 5th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
OS size 17.6 GB 16 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Xperia 5 III +44%
12:37 hr
Xperia 1 III
8:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Xperia 5 III +73%
21:44 hr
Xperia 1 III
12:39 hr
Talk (3G)
Xperia 5 III +5%
23:58 hr
Xperia 1 III
22:42 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 3x Optical, 4.4x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 124°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 70 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6" (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 24 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/4"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 22 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Xperia 5 III
79.7 dB
Xperia 1 III +2%
81.5 dB

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 April 2021
Release date October 2021 June 2021
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, and camera are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 1 III. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Sony Xperia 5 III.

