Sony Xperia 5 III vs Xperia 1 IV
Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 1 IV, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 III
- Shows 11% longer battery life (30:20 vs 27:23 hours)
- Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 IV
- 43% higher pixel density (643 vs 449 PPI)
- Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
- Supports wireless charging up to
- The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
- 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (835K versus 673K)
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (644 against 589 nits)
- The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
- Ready for eSIM technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
85
97
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
81
88
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
75
78
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
70
80
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
90
92
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
79
86
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|OLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1644 x 3840 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|21:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|643 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 6
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|81.4%
|84.2%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|100%
|-
|PWM
|490 Hz
|-
|Response time
|14 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|157 mm (6.18 inches)
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|Width
|68 mm (2.68 inches)
|71 mm (2.8 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|168 gramm (5.93 oz)
|185 gramm (6.53 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Metal
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Green, Pink
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Max. clock
|2840 MHz
|3000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|L3 cache
|4 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|5 nanometers
|4 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 660
|Adreno 730
|GPU clock
|840 MHz
|818 MHz
|FLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|8 GB
|12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2750 MHz
|2750 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|256, 512 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1000 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
1107
Xperia 1 IV +4%
1155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 III +5%
3544
3379
|CPU
|152244
|-
|GPU
|278585
|-
|Memory
|103244
|-
|UX
|143374
|-
|Total score
|673197
|835616
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (126th and 38th place)
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 12
|OS size
|17.6 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|4500 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|30 W
|Battery type
|Li-Ion
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (49% in 30 min)
|Yes (47% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:50 hr
|1:42 hr
|Web browsing
|09:32 hr
|08:44 hr
|Watching video
|17:37 hr
|12:14 hr
|Gaming
|05:12 hr
|05:30 hr
|Standby
|84 hr
|94 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Optical, 4.4x
|Optical, 5.2x
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (1080p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|124°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Depth lens
|-
|- 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 10 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4000 x 3000
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|24 mm
|20 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/4"
|1/2.9"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.1
|3.2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|18
|20
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Flagship
|Announced
|April 2021
|May 2022
|Release date
|October 2021
|June 2022
|Sensors
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 IV is definitely a better buy.
