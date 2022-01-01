Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 III vs Xperia 1 IV – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 III vs Xperia 1 IV

Сони Иксперия 5 III
VS
Сони Иксперия 1 IV
Sony Xperia 5 III
Sony Xperia 1 IV

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 1 IV, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 III
  • Shows 11% longer battery life (30:20 vs 27:23 hours)
  • Weighs 17 grams less
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 1 IV
  • 43% higher pixel density (643 vs 449 PPI)
  • Has 50% more RAM: 12GB versus 8GB
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • The rear camera has a 5.2x optical zoom
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • 24% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (835K versus 673K)
  • Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (644 against 589 nits)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 4K
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 III
vs
Xperia 1 IV

Display

Type OLED OLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1644 x 3840 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 21:9
PPI 449 ppi 643 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 6 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 81.4% 84.2%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 100% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 14 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Xperia 5 III
589 nits
Xperia 1 IV +9%
644 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 157 mm (6.18 inches) 165 mm (6.5 inches)
Width 68 mm (2.68 inches) 71 mm (2.8 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 168 gramm (5.93 oz) 185 gramm (6.53 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors Black, Green, Pink White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5 III
81.4%
Xperia 1 IV +3%
84.2%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 III and Sony Xperia 1 IV in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
Max. clock 2840 MHz 3000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
L3 cache 4 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 5 nanometers 4 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 660 Adreno 730
GPU clock 840 MHz 818 MHz
FLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 2750 MHz 2750 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1000 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 III
1107
Xperia 1 IV +4%
1155
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 III +5%
3544
Xperia 1 IV
3379
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 5 III
673197
Xperia 1 IV +24%
835616
CPU 152244 -
GPU 278585 -
Memory 103244 -
UX 143374 -
Total score 673197 835616
AnTuTu 9 Ranking (126th and 38th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 12
OS size 17.6 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 4500 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Ion Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (49% in 30 min) Yes (47% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:50 hr 1:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 09:32 hr 08:44 hr
Watching video 17:37 hr 12:14 hr
Gaming 05:12 hr 05:30 hr
Standby 84 hr 94 hr
General battery life
Xperia 5 III +11%
30:20 hr
Xperia 1 IV
27:23 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Optical, 4.4x Optical, 5.2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 120FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 124°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP + 0.3 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 105 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX663 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.3
- Focal length: 85 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
Depth lens - - 0.3 MP
- Pixel size: 10 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4000 x 3000
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Focal length 24 mm 20 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type ISOCELL CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/4" 1/2.9"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.1 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced April 2021 May 2022
Release date October 2021 June 2022
Sensors - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 1 IV is definitely a better buy.

