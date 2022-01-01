Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 III (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 888) that was released on April 14, 2021, against the Sony Xperia 10 III, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 690 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.