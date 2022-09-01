Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 IV vs Pixel 7 – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 IV vs Google Pixel 7

Сони Иксперия 5 IV
VS
Гугл Пиксель 7
Sony Xperia 5 IV
Google Pixel 7

Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Google Pixel 7, which is powered by Google Tensor G2 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 IV
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 1024GB
  • Comes with 645 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4355 mAh
  • 17% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1240 and 1063 points
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 6.2 mm narrower
  • Weighs 25 grams less
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 7
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 IV
vs
Pixel 7

Display

Type OLED AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.3 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 449 ppi 416 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
Max rated brightness 650 nits -
Max rated brightness in HDR - 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 5 IV
935 nits
Pixel 7
n/a

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 155.6 mm (6.13 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 197 gramm (6.95 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Metal Metal
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5 IV
83.2%
Pixel 7 +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 IV and Google Pixel 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Google Tensor G2
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2850 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.35 GHz: Cortex-A78
- 2 cores at 2.85 GHz: Cortex-X1
L3 cache 6 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G710 MP7
GPU clock 818 MHz -
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5
Memory clock 3200 MHz -
Channels 4 4
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 IV +17%
1240
Pixel 7
1063
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 IV +10%
3479
Pixel 7
3165
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 5 IV +5%
845155
Pixel 7
803446
CPU - 216931
GPU - 296692
Memory - 134893
UX - 152600
Total score 845155 803446
AnTuTu Android Smartphone Scores (53rd and 80th place)
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 Android 13
ROM Stock Android Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4355 mAh
Charge power 30 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes Yes (20 W)
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:54 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr -
Watching video 15:43 hr -
Gaming 05:30 hr -
Standby 90 hr -
General battery life
Xperia 5 IV
33:26 hr
Pixel 7
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 8192 x 6144
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 114°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 2 (50 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 1.2 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.31", Samsung GN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Laser autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony IMX 563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX381 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 IV from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 10.8 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 -
Aperture f/2.0 -
Focal length 24 mm -
Pixel size 1.25 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS -
Sensor size 1/2.9" -
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.2
Bluetooth features LE LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 3.2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby -
eSIM support* Yes Yes
Hybrid slot Yes No
LTE Cat* 20 20
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other

Category Flagship Flagship
Announced September 2022 October 2022
Release date September 2022 October 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Sony Xperia 5 IV. It has a better display, performance, camera, and sound.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Sony Xperia 5 IV and Apple iPhone 13 Pro Max
2. Sony Xperia 5 IV and Apple iPhone 14 Pro
3. Sony Xperia 5 IV and Samsung Galaxy S22
4. Sony Xperia 5 IV and Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Snapdragon)
5. Sony Xperia 5 IV and Xperia 1 IV
6. Google Pixel 7 and Samsung Galaxy S21
7. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 6 Pro
8. Google Pixel 7 and Samsung Galaxy S22
9. Google Pixel 7 and Pixel 5
10. Google Pixel 7 and Apple iPhone 14

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish