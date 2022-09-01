Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.