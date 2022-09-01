Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 IV vs Galaxy A52s 5G – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 IV vs Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Сони Иксперия 5 IV
VS
Самсунг Галакси А52s 5G
Sony Xperia 5 IV
Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 IV
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • 67% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (842K versus 504K)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 16% higher peak brightness (935 against 805 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12
  • 11% higher pixel density (449 vs 405 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 8.1 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 IV
vs
Galaxy A52s 5G

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 449 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 650 nits 400 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 800 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.9%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 138.1%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 5 IV +16%
935 nits
Galaxy A52s 5G
805 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 159.9 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 75.1 mm (2.96 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5 IV
83.2%
Galaxy A52s 5G +2%
84.9%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 IV and Samsung Galaxy A52s 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 670 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 670 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 670 Prime (Cortex-A78)
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Adreno 642L
GPU clock 818 MHz 490 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 IV +61%
1243
Galaxy A52s 5G
772
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 IV +22%
3453
Galaxy A52s 5G
2829
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 5 IV +67%
842640
Galaxy A52s 5G
504774
CPU - 151541
GPU - 155010
Memory - 78098
UX - 118145
Total score 842640 504774
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 98%
Graphics test - 14 FPS
Graphics score - 2463
PCMark 3.0 score - 12009
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
ROM Stock Android One UI 4.1
OS size - 26 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (53% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:28 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr 09:19 hr
Watching video 15:43 hr 15:35 hr
Gaming 05:30 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 90 hr 110 hr
General battery life
Xperia 5 IV +6%
33:26 hr
Galaxy A52s 5G
31:30 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony IMX 563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0" (CMOS)
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 IV from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.25 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5
Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2022 August 2021
Release date September 2022 September 2021
SAR (head) - 0.88 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.84 W/kg
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 IV is definitely a better buy.

