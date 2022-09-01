Home > Smartphone comparison > Xperia 5 IV vs Galaxy A53 5G – which one to choose?

Sony Xperia 5 IV
Samsung Galaxy A53 5G

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 IV
  • 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (842K versus 435K)
  • The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Supports wireless charging up to
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (935 against 838 nits)
  • 11% higher pixel density (449 vs 405 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
  • Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
  • Has 2 SIM card slots

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Xperia 5 IV
vs
Galaxy A53 5G

Display

Type OLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9
PPI 449 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Max rated brightness 650 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR - 830 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 85.4%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space - 97.6%
PWM - 250 Hz
Response time - 9 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Peak brightness test (auto)
Xperia 5 IV +12%
935 nits
Galaxy A53 5G
838 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 172 gramm (6.07 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP68 IP67
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Metal Plastic
Colors White, Black, Green White, Black, Blue, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Xperia 5 IV
83.2%
Galaxy A53 5G +3%
85.4%

Performance

Tests of Sony Xperia 5 IV and Samsung Galaxy A53 5G in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 Samsung Exynos 1280
Max. clock 3000 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (1 + 3 + 4) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
L3 cache 6 MB -
Lithography process 4 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 730 Mali-G68
GPU clock 818 MHz 1000 MHz
FLOPS ~2236 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR4X
Memory clock 3200 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 4 2
Storage
Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 IV +67%
1243
Galaxy A53 5G
744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 IV +82%
3453
Galaxy A53 5G
1900
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Xperia 5 IV +94%
842640
Galaxy A53 5G
435195
CPU - 122472
GPU - 121866
Memory - 75491
UX - 113308
Total score 842640 435195
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 13 FPS
Graphics score - 2287
PCMark 3.0 score - 11337
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM Stock Android One UI 5.0
OS size - 36 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 30 W 25 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging Yes No
Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) No
Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (45% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:24 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 13:05 hr 10:47 hr
Watching video 15:43 hr 15:55 hr
Gaming 05:30 hr 05:13 hr
Standby 90 hr 120 hr
General battery life
Xperia 5 IV
33:26 hr
Galaxy A53 5G +2%
34:12 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (132nd and 113th place)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 12 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 9000 x 7000
Zoom Optical, 2.5x Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Optical Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 124° 123°
Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
-
Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony IMX 563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 IV from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6464 x 4864
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Focal length 24 mm 26 mm
Pixel size 1.25 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Xperia 5 IV +13%
119
Galaxy A53 5G
105

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.2 5.1
Bluetooth features LE PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 3.2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port No No
Network
Number of SIM* 1 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* Yes No
Hybrid slot Yes Yes
LTE Cat* 20 18
5G support Yes Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio No -
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Flagship Mid-range
Announced September 2022 March 2022
Release date September 2022 April 2022
Sensors - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 IV is definitely a better buy.

