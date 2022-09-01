Sony Xperia 5 IV vs Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G, which is powered by Exynos 1280 and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 IV
- 94% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (842K versus 435K)
- The rear camera has a 2.5x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Supports wireless charging up to
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 12% higher peak brightness (935 against 838 nits)
- 11% higher pixel density (449 vs 405 PPI)
- Better grip in hands – the body is 7.8 mm narrower
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A53 5G
- Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size
- Has 2 SIM card slots
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
94
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
76
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
82
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
84
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|OLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.1 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2520 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|21:9
|20:9
|PPI
|449 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Max rated brightness
|650 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|-
|830 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10+
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.2%
|85.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|-
|97.6%
|PWM
|-
|250 Hz
|Response time
|-
|9 ms
|Contrast
|-
|∞ Infinity
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|156 mm (6.14 inches)
|159.6 mm (6.28 inches)
|Width
|67 mm (2.64 inches)
|74.8 mm (2.94 inches)
|Thickness
|8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|Weight
|172 gramm (6.07 oz)
|189 gramm (6.67 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP68
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Metal
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Green
|White, Black, Blue, Yellow
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1
|Samsung Exynos 1280
|Max. clock
|3000 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A510
- 3 cores at 2.5 GHz: Cortex-A710
- 1 core at 3 GHz: Cortex-X2
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.4 GHz: Cortex-A78
|L3 cache
|6 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|4 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 730
|Mali-G68
|GPU clock
|818 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~2236 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|8 GB
|6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR5
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|3200 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|4
|2
|Storage size
|128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 3.1
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 1024 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Xperia 5 IV +67%
1243
744
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Xperia 5 IV +82%
3453
1900
|CPU
|-
|122472
|GPU
|-
|121866
|Memory
|-
|75491
|UX
|-
|113308
|Total score
|842640
|435195
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|13 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|2287
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|11337
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|Stock Android
|One UI 5.0
|OS size
|-
|36 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|30 W
|25 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|Yes
|No
|Reverse charging
|Yes, (wireless)
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Yes (45% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:45 hr
|1:24 hr
|Web browsing
|13:05 hr
|10:47 hr
|Watching video
|15:43 hr
|15:55 hr
|Gaming
|05:30 hr
|05:13 hr
|Standby
|90 hr
|120 hr
Smartphone Battery Life Ranking (132nd and 113th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|12 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|9000 x 7000
|Zoom
|Optical, 2.5x
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Optical
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|240 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|124°
|123°
|Lenses
|3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 60 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
|-
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony IMX 563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|-
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 IV from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy A53 5G from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|12 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4000 x 3000
|6464 x 4864
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|24 mm
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1.25 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/2.9"
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
|2160p (4K) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Xperia 5 IV +9%
121
111
Video quality
Xperia 5 IV +22%
113
Generic camera score
Xperia 5 IV +13%
119
105
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.2
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|3.2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|No
|No
|Number of SIM*
|1
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|Yes
|No
|Hybrid slot
|Yes
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|20
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|No
|-
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Flagship
|Mid-range
|Announced
|September 2022
|March 2022
|Release date
|September 2022
|April 2022
|Sensors
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Hall-effect sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Sony Xperia 5 IV is definitely a better buy.
