Sony Xperia 5 IV vs Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G VS Sony Xperia 5 IV Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 5G and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Sony Xperia 5 IV Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 500 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4500 mAh 28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (835K versus 651K)

28% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (835K versus 651K) The phone is 2-years newer

The phone is 2-years newer Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (927 against 817 nits)

Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (927 against 817 nits) 10% higher pixel density (449 vs 407 PPI)

10% higher pixel density (449 vs 407 PPI) Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 7.5 mm narrower Ready for eSIM technology Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom

The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.4 inch larger screen size Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type OLED Super AMOLED Size 6.1 inches 6.5 inches Resolution 1080 x 2520 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 21:9 20:9 PPI 449 ppi 407 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 650 nits 400 nits Max rated brightness in HDR - 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10+ Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Gorilla Glass Victus Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 83.2% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 100% 95.7% PWM 475 Hz 227 Hz Response time 1 ms 2.8 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Xperia 5 IV +13% 927 nits Galaxy S20 FE 5G 817 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 156 mm (6.14 inches) 159.8 mm (6.29 inches) Width 67 mm (2.64 inches) 74.5 mm (2.93 inches) Thickness 8.2 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 172 g (6.07 oz) 190 g (6.7 oz) Waterproof IP68 IP68 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Metal Metal Colors White, Black, Green White, Blue, Green, Red, Orange, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Xperia 5 IV 83.2% Galaxy S20 FE 5G +2% 84.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR5 LPDDR5 Memory clock 3200 MHz 2750 MHz Channels 4 2 Storage Storage size 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 3.1 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 1024 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM Stock Android One UI 5.0 OS size 24 GB 25.6 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5000 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 30 W 25 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging Yes Yes (15 W) Reverse charging Yes, (wireless) Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (45% in 30 min) Yes (37% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:45 hr 1:35 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:12 hr 10:02 hr Watching video 19:24 hr 15:39 hr Gaming 05:52 hr 04:33 hr Standby 70 hr 110 hr General battery life Xperia 5 IV 30:53 hr Galaxy S20 FE 5G +4% 32:06 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 12 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 4032 x 3024 Zoom Optical, 2.5x Optical, 3x Flash Dual LED Dual LED Stabilization Optical Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 240 FPS (1080p) 960 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 124° 123° Lenses 3 (12 MP + 12 MP + 12 MP) 3 (12 MP + 8 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.7

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX557 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.76", Sony IMX555 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 60 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.5", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 76 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.5" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 16 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.5", Sony IMX 563 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.0" (CMOS)

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Sony Xperia 5 IV from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 12 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4000 x 3000 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0 Focal length 24 mm 26 mm Pixel size 1.25 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/2.9" 1/2.74" Video resolution 2160p (4K) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Xperia 5 IV 121 Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Video quality Xperia 5 IV 113 Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a Generic camera score Xperia 5 IV 119 Galaxy S20 FE 5G n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.2 5 Bluetooth features LE LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 3.2 3.2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port No No Network Number of SIM * 1 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * Yes No Hybrid slot Yes Yes LTE Cat * 20 20 5G support Yes Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Xperia 5 IV 87.1 dB Galaxy S20 FE 5G +3% 90.1 dB

Other Category Flagship Flagship Announced September 2022 September 2020 Release date September 2022 October 2020 SAR (head) - 0.5 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.35 W/kg Sensors - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Hall-effect sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, performance, battery life, and design are more important to you, then choose the Sony Xperia 5 IV. But if the software is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G.