Here we compared two flagship smartphones: the 6.1-inch Sony Xperia 5 IV (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 1) that was released on September 1, 2022, against the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra, which is powered by Exynos 2200 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.